Recycled Glass Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.56 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.94% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The global market is being driven by rising concerns over efficient waste management and sustainable development, as well as government measures to encourage the use of recycled glass.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Recycled Glass Market" By Product (Cullet, Crushed Glass, Glass Powder), By Application (Bottle & Container, Flat glass, Fiber Glass), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Recycled Glass Market size was valued at USD 4.14 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.56 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94 % from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Recycled Glass Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Recycled Glass Market Overview

Glass is completely recyclable and can be recycled numerous times without losing any of its quality or purity. By crushing and melting it, it may be recycled and then molded into new items like bottles and jars. It is also frequently used for alternative tasks like making bricks or for ornamental purposes. As a result of its amazing advantages, glass recycling is becoming more and more popular throughout the entire planet. Glass may frequently be fully recycled multiple times without losing any of its quality or purity.

Glass that has been recycled and is furnace-ready is known as "cullet." About 95% of the raw materials used in the production of glass can be replaced by recycled glass. It makes a considerable contribution to the preservation of limestone, silica, and soda ash. Mining is used to remove these raw materials from the crust of the Earth. Utilizing products can assist in lowering the cost of mining and related transportation. It aids in reducing the quantities of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxide emissions during the production of glass. Utilizing recycled glass during production can lower energy expenditures as well as furnace maintenance and repair expenses for glass makers.

The rapid industrialisation that produces garbage landfills fuels the expansion of the recycled glass business on a global scale. The global market is expanding due to reasons such as sustainable development, expanding government agendas for awareness, and rising government efforts. Moreover, one of the serious problems experienced globally is the increase in glass garbage. The majority of these wastes are burned or dumped in landfills, which contributes to climate change and global warming.

Because glass recycling is effective and environmentally benign, it could be crucial in trash management in the years to come. Because glass recycling is effective and environmentally benign, it could be crucial in trash management in the years to come. Additionally, recycled glass is included into decorative concrete to beautify building frameworks while still acting as a structurally necessary component of buildings such as walls, floors, and roadways. These are expected to help fuel the market for recycled glass around the world.

Key Developments

Gerresheimer's specialist glass and plastic products benefit the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Glass cosmetic packaging contains the largest amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, according to the company.

Momentum Recycling LLC announced the opening of Utah's first glass recycling drop-off station in February 2018 , which will help the company collect unwanted glass more efficiently.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Strategic Materials, Momentum Recycling, Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Glass Recycled Surfaces, Coloured Aggregates Inc., Harsco Corporation, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Ngwenya glass, Gallo Glass Company, and G.R.L, Glasrecyclin.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Recycled Glass Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

· Recycled Glass Market, By Product

Cullet

Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

· Recycled Glass Market, By Application

Bottle & Container

Flat glass

Fiber Glass

Highway Beads

Others

· Recycled Glass Market, by Geography

o North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

o ROW

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

