Recycled Carbon Fiber Market worth $0.31 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Type (Milled, Chopped), Source, Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Sporting Goods, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', recycled carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2030 from USD 0.16 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Recycled Carbon Fiber Market'

319 - Tables

54 - Figures

268 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=212462057

With the growing demand for sustainable manufacturing practices, recycled carbon fiber is poised to play an increasingly important role in a wide range of end-use industries. With its unique combination of environmental benefits and high-performance properties, recycled carbon fiber offers a compelling solution for manufacturers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining the integrity of their products. As industries seek to balance performance, cost-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility, recycled carbon fiber emerges as a material that can meet these competing demands. With its ability to maintain up to 99% of virgin material properties, recycled carbon fiber challenges traditional notions of material lifecycle and presents new opportunities for innovation across sectors such as automotive & transportation, consumer goods, sporting goods, industrial, aerospace & defense, and marine.

Chopped type accounted for second-largest share in terms of value of recycled carbon fiber market.

Chopped type accounted for the second-largest share of the recycled carbon fiber market in 2024 as it is suitable for various compounding processes and industrial mixing such as injection molding. Its high strength-to-weight ratio enables manufacturers to create lightweight and durable products, which is particularly beneficial in industries such as automotive & transportation, and aerospace & defense. By incorporating chopped recycled carbon fiber into their products, companies can significantly reduce weight, thereby improving fuel efficiency and performance. As the demand for sustainable materials grows, chopped recycled carbon fiber becomes a cost-effective alternative to virgin carbon fiber.

Thermal manufacturing process is expected to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Thermal recycling is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period because it efficiently removes resin matrices through controlled heating, leaving behind high-quality carbon fibers with minimal damage. This process produces fibers with better mechanical properties compared to chemical recycling, making them more suitable for demanding applications in aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors. Additionally, thermal recycling is relatively scalable and cost-effective, aligning well with industries seeking sustainable yet economical solutions. Growing regulations on waste management and the push for circular economy practices further drive adoption of thermal recycling technologies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=212462057

Industrial sector to register the third-highest CAGR, in terms of value, in the recycled carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

The industrial sector of recycled carbon fiber market is projected to register the third-highest CAGR during the forecast period because it is increasingly adopting lightweight and cost-effective materials for applications such as construction, tooling, pressure vessels, and robotics. Recycled carbon fiber offers a balance of performance and affordability compared to virgin carbon fiber, making it attractive for industries seeking durable yet economical solutions. For instance, companies like Gen 2 Carbon Limited (UK) have developed recycled carbon fiber materials used in industrial tooling and pressure vessels, reducing both costs and environmental impact. Similarly, its application in robotics arms and equipment housings highlights the growing role of recycled carbon fiber in enhancing industrial performance while supporting sustainability goals.

Asia Pacific accounted for third-largest share of recycled carbon fiber market in terms of value and volume.

Asia Pacific accounted for the third-largest share of the recycled carbon fiber market in 2024 because, while the region is a major hub for carbon fiber production and consumption, its recycling infrastructure is still developing compared to Europe and North America. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are witnessing rising demand from automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods industries, but limitations in waste collection and established recycling systems keep the region slightly behind. Notably, South Korea's CATACK-H has introduced an eco-friendly, water-based recycling technology that recovers over 95% of high-quality carbon fiber at lower costs, and its partnership with Formosa Plastics Corporation in Taiwan is strengthening the regional recycling ecosystem by integrating virgin fiber production with end-of-life recycling.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=212462057

Key Players

Prominent companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Procotex (Belgium), Vartega Inc. (US), Carbon Conversions (US), Gen 2 Carbon Limited (UK), Shocker Composites (US), Carbon Fiber Recycling (US), Alpha Recycling Composites (France), Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing (US), CATACK-H (South Korea), Hera SpA (Italy), and Pyrum Innovations AG (Germany).

Get access to the latest updates on Recycled Carbon Fiber Companies and Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers & Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CF & CFRP Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Carbon Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2030

GFRP Rebar Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Wind Blade Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Wood Plastic Composite Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg