Recyclable Packaging Market to Hit $41.27 billion by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recyclable packaging market, valued at 30.53 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 41.27 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2024 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. The increasing focus of brands and manufacturers on green packaging to attract environmentally conscious consumers is also fueling the demand for recyclable materials. Growing e-commerce sector has boosted the demand for innovative recyclable packaging solutions for safe delivery of products.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global recyclable packaging market is primarily driven by increasing sustainability concerns among consumers and governments across the globe. Consumers these days prefer eco-friendly packaging solutions owing to rising awareness regarding environmental hazards of plastic waste. Various government bodies are implementing stringent regulations regarding the usage of plastic and promoting recyclable materials, which is positively impacting the market growth. For instance, the European Union has banned certain single-use plastic items starting July 2021 to reduce plastic waste.

Recyclable Packaging Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $30.53 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $41.27 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, By Packaging Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Growing concerns towards environmental pollution

Increasing supply chain pressures Restraints & Challenges High costs associated with the research and development of innovative recyclable materials

Lack of standardized collection and sorting infrastructure

Market Trends:

Growing demand for paper packaging solutions- There is a rising trend of using paper as an alternative to plastic packaging worldwide due to its eco-friendly properties. Many companies are opting for paper bags, cartons, boxes etc. to package their products. For example, Amazon has announced plans to reduce and replace single-use plastics in their packaging by 2024.

Increasing adoption of bio-based and biodegradable materials - With the aim of developing sustainable packaging, manufacturers are focusing on utilizing various bio-based and biodegradable materials such as bio-plastics, paper, sugar cane etc. for packaging. For instance, Nestle has partnered with Danone to develop novel packaging solutions from renewable biological sources under their "Paper Bottle Project".

Market Opportunities:

Over the past few years, there has been a growing awareness about protecting the environment and adopting more sustainable practices. The damaging effects of plastic pollution and non-biodegradable materials have come to the forefront. People are increasingly choosing packaging that can be reused or recycled. Manufacturers are responding to this shift in consumer preference by focusing on recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions. The adoption of recycled content and recyclable materials in packaging is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Governments across major economies have implemented stringent regulations targeting single-use plastics and packaging waste. Laws mandating high recycled content standards and bans on certain non-recyclable materials are driving packaging producers to overhaul their product portfolios. Complying with evolving regulatory frameworks requires innovating packaging designs and moving towards a circular economy model. The tightening of norms around the world is anticipated to boost demand for truly recyclable and sustainable packaging types in the coming years.

Key Market Takeaways

The global recyclable packaging market size is projected to reach USD 30.53 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing environmental awareness among consumers and tightening regulations against non-recyclable waste.

Based on packaging material type, the recycled papers segment holds the major share currently due to its wide use across various industries. However, biodegradable plastics are expected to witness the fastest growth due to their eco-friendly properties.

On the basis of end-use industry, the beverage segment dominates the market owing to high demand for recyclable bottles and cartons from leading brands. The food industry segment is also projected to grow significantly during the analysis period.

Regionally, North America holds the largest recyclable packaging market share currently. This can be attributed to stringent regulations and advanced recycling infrastructure in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace due to rising environmental consciousness.

Key players operating in the global recyclable packaging market include Amcor, Tetra Laval, Sealed Air, Berry Global, Mondi, Sonoco Products, Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, and Reynolds Group Holdings among others. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations are common in the industry to enhance product portfolios and geographical presence.

Recent Developments

Tetra Pak and Stora Enso joined together in July 2021 to boost Poland's beverage carton recycling capacity. The partnership will set up a sizable carton repulping factory at Stora Enso's Ostroka manufacturing site in Poland following a full feasibility assessment. The line will double Poland's ability to recycle beverage cartons annually from 25,000 to 75,000 tonnes.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Tinplate

Wood

Aluminum

Others (Biodegradable plastics, etc.)

By Packaging Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Wraps

Pouches

Jars

Others

By End User:

Cosmetics & Personal care

Food & Beverage

Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Regional:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

