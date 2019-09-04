RecVue, the only unified monetization platform for the enterprise, announces rapid growth and leadership momentum!

PALO ALTO, California, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RecVue, Inc., the next generation monetization platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of Enterprises shifting from product to services, today announced important additions to its senior executive team to increase investment in sales, alliances and marketing.

Eric Steller joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for all aspects of generating and growing revenue, including sales, alliances and marketing. Eric has over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the software and technology industry in both publicly traded & private equity backed portfolio companies. He has expertise in scaling sales organizations and corresponding revenues from initiation through growth, while implementing transformational changes in sales process and culture. Most recently, Eric was Vice President Strategic Sales Organization, IoT, at Zuora.

"I'm honored to be leading the revenue organization for the fastest growing monetization platform in the industry today. Joining me in this new journey is Ben Ghio, who brings tremendous operational sales leadership to the team," said Eric Steller.

Ben Ghio joins the company as EVP, North America Sales, responsible for building a world class Sales team and leading RecVue's growth in North America. Ben is a passionate sales leader with a proven track record of building and leading enterprise sales teams. His extensive industry experience selling enterprise cloud services into all major vertical markets will be invaluable to the revenue growth at RecVue. Ben was most recently Senior Vice President of Sales, at Zuora. Prior to this, he spent more than 7 years as Vice President Sales, Vertical Markets, North America, at Oracle.

Nishant Nair, RecVue Founder and CEO, said: "Given our recent customer momentum, including Hertz selecting RecVue, Eric and Ben's deep understanding of recurring revenue business models, coupled with their experience at leading high-growth and established enterprise software sales teams are a dynamic addition to the leadership team. Eric and Ben's alignment with the future of enterprise monetization and our vision for building a world-class organization, made this leadership team addition a natural fit."

RecVue delivers the fastest growing monetization platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of the service economy. These enterprises need a flexible, industrial-grade monetization solution to manage high transaction volumes and a high degree of complexity. RecVue's unified enterprise-ready solution includes data mediation to collect usage transactions, a 360 view into the entire contract lifecycle, attribute-based pricing, complete billing-to-invoice capabilities, revenue recognition, partner compensation, and robust analytics and reporting. For more information, visit http://www.recvue.com.

