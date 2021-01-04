Record recovery pandemic results: 2020 ends well for Enigma Recovery

- 87 million lost iOS messages & pictures retrieved for customers in 2020

- Upsurge of demand in data recovery during Christmas and New Year

- 75% of customers use software to find messages; 10% to retrieve pictures

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery comes in many forms and as a provider of digital emergency support, Enigma Recovery's data retrieval service has proved invaluable for separated friends and family worldwide, creating unprecedented customer demand over the past 12 months.

In 2020, over 85 million messages and pictures were retrieved for customers. 40% more people turned to Enigma Recovery during Christmas and New Year, a poignant time when messages and pictures served an even greater value for people unable to celebrate in one place with family and friends.

"This year has been unsurpassed with record numbers of people worldwide using our data recovery services," says Aldo del Bo, Chief Executive Officer at Enigma Recovery. "Clearly the value of message and image content has never been higher. When people fear their precious data is lost, our recovery software provides fast relief, helping customers rapidly retrieve their messages and pictures. However, our New Year message for customers is prevention instead of cure! We want consumers to develop a "backup" mindset that helps the recovery process become even more effective."

Helping customers back up as well as retrieve lost or deleted data will play a key customer service in the future when across the world, an upward trend in digital dialogue continues. Evidence shows that private messaging has taken a lead position as a means of connection and conversation in Enigma Recovery's key markets including the US, Canada, UK and Australia,

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission , "Australians are increasingly turning to online private messaging to keep in touch with each other." Ofcom in the UK reported that the nation is spending an average of 4 hours a day online with an 52% increase in private text messaging even before the pandemic!

In 2021, Enigma Recovery will celebrate its 10th year anniversary, planning a further year of growth in customer support. The business will take a lead position in data backup services developing a suite of subscription products that will help customers take even better control of their data.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Data insights from Mixpanel and Enigma Recovery's anonymous customer usage reports, unless otherwise stated.

Insights gathered between 1 January to 1 December 2020

About Enigma Recovery

Enigma Recovery is dedicated to providing users with solutions to control their data. With a strong focus on desktop software and mobile applications, Enigma Recovery products help customers recover, back up and manage data on their iOS devices including iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

The company was formed in 2011 after the founders realised how difficult it can be for individuals to retrieve lost or deleted data through device manufacturers and network operators. Since then, Enigma Recovery products have been used by over a million individuals and businesses from more than 180 countries.

The business has raised two rounds of investment from Boundary Capital Partners and Mangrove Capital Partners. With a focus on building its team and expanding growth through product development, Enigma Recovery is always seeking new ways to improve and innovate.

The business was the first data recovery in the world to launch an iOS app, capable of restoring deleted data back to the app on an iOS device and the first to develop Incremental Backup as a means for customers to secure their data locally on their desktop.

