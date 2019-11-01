Record Number of World-renowned Family Offices, Royal Families and Sheikhs Set to Join Sir Anthony Ritossa's 10th Anniversary Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai

The Summit will be held under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum with Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, serving as the Distinguished Grand Ambassador for the event.

World-renowned Advisory Board members include:

H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy and Prince Paul of Yugoslavia , Monaco

of and of , H.E. Sheikh Abdulrhman Abuhaimid , Chairman, Abdulrhman Abuhaimid and Sons Investment Co, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

, Chairman, and Sons Investment Co, Mohamed Al Ali , CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE

, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE Adam Ladjadj , CIO, Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nehayan , UAE Mehsan Arshad, CIO & Board Member, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Theyab Bin Khalifa Bin

, CIO, Private Office of H.H. Sheikh , UAE Mehsan Arshad, CIO & Board Member, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Theyab Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan , Managing Director & CEO, Mams Group, UAE

, Managing Director & CEO, Mams Group, UAE Faris Al Tahtamooni , Associate Director-Strategic Partnerships, The Office of Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi , UAE

, Associate Director-Strategic Partnerships, The Office of Sheikh , UAE Giuseppe Ambrosio , President, Monaco Single & Multi-Family Office International Association, Monaco

, President, Monaco Single & Multi-Family Office International Association, Monaco Markus Lehner , Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office, Monaco

, Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office, Monaco Hadi Al Alawi , Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain

, Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain Sheila Barry Driscoll , President & Co-Founder, The Billionaire Foundation, USA

, President & Co-Founder, The Billionaire Foundation, Candice Beaumont , CIO, L Investments Family Office, USA & UAE

Themed "East Meets West," this high-powered Summit promises to be grander and more spectacular than ever. Sessions will focus on topics related to elite investor insights, artificial intelligence and machine learning, global opportunities, succession planning, philanthropy suggestions, family governance, FinTech and more.

"It is a great pleasure and honour to return to Dubai for our sixth Summit in the UAE. Dubai is always the perfect host for our esteemed group and the fact that every Summit is larger and more impressive than the last is a testament to the region's on-going commitment to welcoming hospitality, fine service and shared values," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"The 10th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai will be a crowning achievement for Sir Anthony Ritossa and every one of the Summit attendees. As the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time, the illustrious event is the ideal venue for high-level discussions on how to enrich the family legacy, grow and preserve wealth, and share ideas. I look forward to welcoming my colleagues and friends from around the world in Dubai," said Mohamed Al Ali CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"We can all count on one hand the individuals who have made a lasting impression on our hearts and on our minds. Mohamed Al Ali is one of those individuals. He is the embodiment of 'good thoughts, good words, good deeds'," said Dame Sheila B. Driscoll.

"I have produced literally thousands of events and conferences around the world and never have I found such a broadness of vision and project. The official support of Sheikh Maktoum and the Monaco Prince, the presence of the heirs of Bahrain and Yugoslavia Royal families, the heirs of Reynolds, Rockefeller, Bismarck, Muhammad, Menelik, Selassie and most innovative global finance platform is something unheard of before. Your event ranks in first place as the most astonishing and inspired world summit. I'm very proud to collaborate," said Matteo Peri, CNBC Europe.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 10th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, please email info@DubaiSummit.org or visit www.DubaiSummit.org.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

cluer@ljhfm.com

Video: https://youtu.be/B5qmy9cJEMM

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office