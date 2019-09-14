Record number of Thai jewellers being recognised in 2019 JNA Awards

Widely known for its high-quality craftsmanship and strong manufacturing base, Thailand has long been recognised as an important manufacturing hub for fine jewellery and key source for quality gemstones. This year, the JNA Awards will raise the profile of this market further by honouring five outstanding Thai companies as Honourees on the global stage in September. They represent different segments of the trade and cover four different categories -- Industry Innovation of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year -- Cutting and Polishing, Manufacturer of the Year -- Jewellery, and Outstanding Enterprise of the Year. These companies form part of the backbone of the success of the Thai jewellery trade.

The 2019 JNA Awards Honourees from Thailand:

China Stone Co Ltd, Industry Innovation of the Year - Production Technology and Manufacturer of the Year -- Cutting & Polishing -- Creativity and Innovation

Christy Gem Co Ltd - Industry Innovation of the Year - Jewellery Manufacturing Technology

K.S. Jewelry International Co Ltd - Industry Innovation of the Year - Jewellery Manufacturing Technology

MKS Jewelry International Co Ltd - Manufacturer of the Year -- Jewellery

YLG Bullion International Co Ltd - Outstanding Enterprise of the Year -- Countries/Regions outside of China and India

Please visit here for the full list of 2019 JNA Awards Honourees.

"Thai jewellers have been breaking new grounds in terms of innovation and advancement. All five of our Thai Honourees are the cream of the crop in the industry and we are honoured to be part of their success stories. I look forward to seeing more Thai companies as our Honourees in the future," commented Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at Informa Markets.

This year for its eighth edition, the JNA Awards is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements and leadership, with a mission to champion excellence, innovation and best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone industry. To date, more than 500 industry leaders and trade VIPs are expected to attend the awards ceremony.

ENDS

