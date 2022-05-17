Record-breaking interest in more sustainable IT products.

TCO Certified is the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products. TCO Certified, generation 9 was launched on December 1 last year with new and updated criteria in both environmental and supply chain social sustainability, leading to safer chemicals, more circular solutions, and improved transparency.

The IT industry's interest in the new generation has been great. Summing up the first three months after the launch, more products than ever, from a record number of brands, are certified according to the new generation.

Three months after the launch of the previous generation in 2018, 144 products were certified according to the new set of criteria and verification methods. This time around, 393 certified products were on the list, an increase of over 170 percent. The number of brands with certified products has more than doubled — from 6 to 14.

"Getting to truly sustainable IT products is a journey of continuous improvement in environmental and social responsibility. With TCO Certified, generation 9 we take critical next steps along this pathway. I'm thrilled to see more brands willing to take responsibility and join us on the journey. By doing so, purchasers have an easier job of making the right choices," says Sören Enholm, CEO at TCO Development, the organization behind TCO Certified.

Another improvement is that with TCO Certified, generation 9, certified models are available in all office related product categories (all-in-one PCs, displays, notebooks, desktops, headsets and smartphones) already three months after the launch. This was not the case with generation 8. The strongest percentage increase is in notebooks and desktops, as well as in headsets and smartphones, in a direct comparison with the same period for TCO Certified, generation 8.

All certified products, and information about them, are listed at Product Finder .

About TCO Certified

The organization behind the sustainability certification TCO Certified is TCO Development. Our vision is that all IT products should have an environmentally and socially sustainable life cycle. Science-based criteria and independent verification of compliance help us track and accelerate progress over time.

