ReCor Medical Announces 6 Month On-Medication Results from RADIANCE-HTN SOLO Clinical Trial and the First Randomization in the RADIANCE-II Pivotal Study

PALO ALTO, California, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCor Medical, Inc. ("ReCor") announced the 6 month "on-medication" results from its RADIANCE-HTN SOLO clinical trial with simultaneous publication in Circulation, and the first randomization of patients in its RADIANCE-II pivotal trial of its Paradise® Renal Denervation System for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension.

Today at the ACC Meeting in New Orleans, Co-principal Investigator Ajay Kirtane presented the 6 Month "on-meds" results from the RADIANCE-HTN SOLO study cohort in which, following the positive 2-month "off-meds" blood pressure primary outcome, patients remained blinded to treatment assignment and were put back on medications following a recommended, pre-set, stepped care, medical titration protocol. The results demonstrated that patients treated with the ReCor Paradise Ultrasound Denervation System were prescribed fewer anti-hypertensive medications than those treated with a sham procedure, and accounting for this difference, treated patients had greater blood pressure drops than those in the sham arm. Dr Kirtane additionally noted that at 6 months the blood-pressure lowering effect of the Paradise System was maintained and that there were no major adverse events.

"Professor Michel Azizi (Paris, France), my Co-PI for the RADIANCE-HTN study, the RADIANCE-HTN Steering Committee and I are very pleased to report the 6 month 'on-meds' results from the SOLO cohort of the study," commented Dr. Kirtane (Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center). "These results are unique in that they represent blinded randomized data demonstrating that ultrasound renal denervation may have the potential to serve as an important adjunct to medications to lower blood pressure. We believe that in addition to the previously presented SOLO results in patients who were 'off' medications, these new data contribute to the growing body of evidence demonstrating that the Paradise System can lower blood pressure, either alone or in combination with anti-hypertensive medications. If confirmed in the larger and ongoing RADIANCE II trial, this therapy would have the potential to help patients and physicians reach their blood pressure goals – something that is frequently not achieved in clinical practice."

"ReCor is encouraged by the SOLO 6 month outcome data as it is the first randomized, blinded, sham-controlled evidence of the effectiveness of the Paradise renal denervation system in combination with added anti-hypertensive medication. These data demonstrate the 6 month durability of the blood pressure lowering effect of the Paradise renal denervation system, either alone or in combination with medications," commented CEO Andrew M. Weiss. "We are also excited that we have begun to randomize subjects in our RADIANCE-II pivotal study, which we plan to complete in 2020. The combination of our independent, blinded and sham-controlled RADIANCE-HTN SOLO and TRIO studies, the REQUIRE study being run in Japan and Korea, and our pivotal RADIANCE-II study will provide safety and efficacy outcomes on more than 600 patients, covering a broad range of patients with hypertension. If successful, we hope that, in the future, these studies may support an important new treatment option for millions of hypertensive patients worldwide."

ReCor Medical is a medical device company that designs and manufactures the Paradise System, a proprietary ultrasound ablation system for renal denervation (RDN). RDN is a new potential therapeutic approach for the treatment of hypertension, one of the most prevalent medical conditions. The Paradise System is approved for sale in the EU and bears a CE mark, but is not approved for sale in the United States. The System's intravascular catheters denervate renal nerves by combining the protection of water-based cooling of the renal artery with high intensity ultrasound energy for circumferential renal nerve ablation. The Paradise System has been studied in clinical trials of approximately 300 patients to date. Following the positive outcomes of the RADIANCE-HTN SOLO trial, ReCor will continue its evaluations of Paradise in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO (a feasibility study of patients with resistant hypertension), REQUIRE (a pivotal study of patients with resistant hypertension in Japan and Korea), and most recently with the launch the RADIANCE II pivotal study (a study of patients with moderate hypertension) in the United States and Europe.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. is the holding company of the Otsuka group, a global healthcare group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With operations in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, medical devices and other health-related businesses, the group generated worldwide sales of JPY1,292 billion in the fiscal year ended December 2018.

Established in 2011, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. is a fully-owned subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings and one of its core operating subsidiaries. Otsuka Medical Devices focuses on the development and commercialization of endovascular devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment.

Otsuka Medical Devices conducts the REQUIRE trial for renal denervation in hypertensive patients (n=140), who are uncontrolled on 3 or more medications including a diuretic, in Japan and Korea through its subsidiary JIMRO Co., Ltd.

