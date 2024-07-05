RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for MARIADB PLC by MERIDIAN BIDCO LLC an affiliate of K1 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC ("K1") as general partner of K5 CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P., as general partner of K5 PRIVATE INVESTORS, L.P.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AMENDMENT AND SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT AND TENDER OFFER STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE TO

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 May 2024, Meridian Bidco LLC ("Bidco") made an offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of MariaDB plc ("MariaDB") (the "Offer") with the terms and conditions of the Offer set out in the offer document despatched and filed by Bidco as Exhibit (a)(1)(A) to the Tender Offer Statement and Rule 13e-3 Transaction Statement filed on Schedule TO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on 24 May 2024 (the "Offer Document"). On 24 June 2024, Bidco filed an amended and restated Offer Document with the SEC to reflect the exercise of the Rollover Withdrawal Right, the withdrawal of the Unlisted Unit Alternative and certain updates to disclosures.

Bidco today announces that an amendment and supplement to the Offer Document and Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO has been filed with the SEC. Other than as set forth in such filing, no changes have been made to the terms and conditions of the Offer.

The amendment and supplement to the Offer Document and Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO will be made available free of charge, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on K1's website ( https://k1.com/meridian-offer-update/ ).

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Offer Document (as amended and restated).

Enquiries

Lazard (Financial Advisor to K1 and Bidco) Adrian Duchini, Keiran Wilson, Charles White Tel: +44 20 7187 2000 Haven Tower Group (Public Relations Advisor to K1) Donald Cutler, Brandon Blackwell Tel: +1 424 317 4850

The K1 Responsible Persons (being the investment committee of K1), the Bidco Officers and the Topco Officers accept responsibility for the information contained in this Announcement.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, together with its affiliate Lazard & Co., Limited (which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority) ("Lazard"), is acting exclusively as financial adviser to K1 and Bidco and no one else in connection with the Offer.

