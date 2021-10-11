Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market worth $24 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

High fuel efficiency, ease of installation, and stable fuel combustion will stimulate the reciprocating power generation engine industry share. Increasing demand for power in the oil & gas sector and power plants along with rapid industrial growth will further propel the business scenario. Ongoing government initiatives to reduce GHG emissions in industrial establishments will encourage the adoption of energy-efficient systems.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3386

Increasing technological enhancements coupled with the rising demand for electrical efficiency and sustainable low fuel consumption engines will accelerate the industry outlook. For instance, in March 2020, Briggs & Stratton launched a new single-cylinder engine under its horizontal shaft series offering key features including an oil management system, resulting in an increase in oil change intervals to 200 hours, easy starting & long maintenance intervals.

Some prime findings of the reciprocating power generating engine market report include:

Rising energy-efficient and conservation systems demand along with inclination toward the development of the petrochemical and refining industry will foster product adoption.

Favorable government standards in terms of sustainable energy generation as well as increasing investments in the R&D sector will positively influence the product deployment.

Prominent players operating across the reciprocating power generating engine industry include Siemens, Wartsila, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Caterpillar, etc.

Growing reciprocating power generation engines demand is increasing across the industrial sector owing to their low knocking capacity, high operational performance, and higher compression ratio.

Ongoing investments in the energy and utilities sector, including processing plants, power plants, and oil & gas, are expected to propel the industry expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 800 pages with 1,464 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, "Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Statistics By Fuel Type (Gas-Fired, Diesel-Fired, Dual Fuel, Others), Rated Power (0.5 MW - 1 MW, > 1MW - 2 MW, > 2 MW - 3.5 MW, > 3.5 MW - 5 MW, > 5 MW -7.5 MW, > 7.5 MW), Application (Industrial, CHP, Energy & Utility, Landfill & Biogas), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share, and Forecast, 2021 – 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/reciprocating-power-generating-engine-market

The rising focus on decentralized power generation along with the ongoing integration of cogeneration technologies into the power grid will further boost the reciprocating power generating engine market with capacity > 5 MW - 7 MW. The ability for high operational performance, efficient design, and versatile configuration will augment the growth of the CHP plants.

North America reciprocating power generating engine market is expected to surpass USD 6 billion by 2027. The growing integration of sustainable electricity generation systems into the grids along with the refurbishment of the existing power grid will further stimulate the product demand. Increase in natural disasters, especially hurricanes and windstorms, in the region will positively influence product adoption.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economies witnessed a marginal downfall in the overall industry scenario. The adaptation of the leading market players to the changing market conditions will support in limiting the disruptions caused by the spread. However, government initiatives to resume various operations across manufacturing facilities, major industries, power plants, and infrastructure projects will positively influence the overall business outlook.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/reciprocating-power-generating-engine-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656977/Reciprocating_Power_Generating_Engine_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.