RebelDot future-proofs services line by acquiring the market leader in AI capabilities, steepsoft

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RebelDot, the leading European software development company featured by Financial Times's 1000 fastest-growing companies, announces the acquisition of steepsoft, the leading AI development company based in Romania. This strategic move allows RebelDot to offer its clients the latest artificial intelligence innovations such as Large Language Models, Data Science & ChatGPT / GPT 4 as part of their digital products.

Tudor Ciuleanu, CEO RebelDot and Vadim Fintinari, CEO steepsoft

RebelDot will integrate steepsoft's team of experienced AI developers and their cutting-edge technologies into their existing services line, combining it with RebelDot's expertise in software experience and software engineering in industries such as healthcare, finance, engineering, and manufacturing.

"We are thrilled to welcome the steepsoft team to the RebelDot group. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey to become a leading player in the global software services market," said Tudor Ciuleanu, CEO of RebelDot. "The addition of steepsoft's expertise in AI development will enable us to provide our clients with a broader range of solutions and help them stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving technology landscape."

steepsoft's CEO, Vadim Fintinari, echoed the excitement of the merger: "We are thrilled to join RebelDot to bring our AI expertise to clients across Europe. Together, we will be able to provide our clients with the latest artificial intelligence and software experiences and help them achieve a step change in productivity, transform to new AI-driven business models and address important topics like sustainability."

Together, RebelDot and steepsoft are creating a new European powerhouse for software experiences powered by artificial intelligence which will help clients harness the opportunity of the Age of AI.

About steepsoft

steepsoft is the leading European AI-focused development company based in Romania. Their team of experienced developers specializes in building cutting-edge solutions that leverage the latest tech in Artificial Intelligence.

About RebelDot

RebelDot, a fast-growing European software development company with an outstanding NPS score of 91.7, specialized in delivering software solutions and experiences to global brands. By adopting a product and user-centric mindset approach, RebelDot has earned a strong reputation for providing high-quality solutions that enable clients to reach their objectives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074526/RebelDot_Steepsoft.jpg

SOURCE RebelDot