Rebate Spy Launches as Premium Solar and Battery Provider With Service-First Model in Market Where One in Three Systems Are Orphaned

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebate Spy, a specialist solar and battery provider founded by brothers Pedro and Luis Estrella, has officially launched with a premium service model built around transparency, installation quality and long-term customer accountability. The company, which commenced sales operations in early 2026, reports approximately 30 completed sales per week within its first two months of trading, according to company-reported figures.

RebateSpy

Rebate Spy's model centres on a set of standard inclusions the founders say reflect what a residential solar and battery installation should deliver: emergency power supply capability on all battery systems, a 10-kilowatt inverter as standard rather than a 5-kilowatt unit, and upfront quoting based on photographs of the customer's switchboard, roof and electricity bill — assessed before a sales consultation takes place.

"We built Rebate Spy around a simple idea: give people everything they need from day one, explain how it works in plain language, and deliver on what you promised," said Pedro Estrella, Co-Founder of Rebate Spy, who has worked in Australia's solar industry since 2017. "We spend time with every customer. We give them accurate projections and transparent pricing, so there are no surprise costs on installation day."

Luis Estrella, Co-Founder of Rebate Spy and the architect of the company's original concept, said the brand was built to reflect how the founders believe the customer experience should work. "People deserve to understand exactly what they're getting and why," Luis Estrella said. "We walk them through the full explanation of how everything works — the system design, the savings projections, the warranty coverage. That level of detail is central to how we operate."

Rebate Spy uses only A-grade licensed electricians on-site for every installation, a practice the company describes as foundational to its quality standard. The company positions itself at a deliberate price premium, which the founders attribute to the breadth of inclusions and the level of pre-sale and post-sale service provided as standard.

Long-term customer support is a central pillar of Rebate Spy's model. With Australia's residential solar market having grown rapidly over the past decade, the company says it is focused on building a business designed for longevity — one that remains available to service and support its customers well beyond the point of installation.

"Accountability matters," Pedro Estrella said. "We want our customers to know that when they pick up the phone in five or ten years, we're still here. That's how we've built the business, and that's the commitment we make."

The company also integrates battery installations with Amber Electric's SmartShift platform, which uses artificial intelligence to optimise when a battery charges from the grid and when it exports stored energy — enabling customers to participate in what is known as a virtual power plant. Rebate Spy says this capability allows homeowners with solar and battery systems to not only reduce their electricity costs but, in some cases, generate income by selling stored energy back to the grid during peak demand periods.

Rebate Spy currently serves residential customers across Australia, with plans to scale nationally under its own brand.

About Rebate Spy

Rebate Spy is an Australian solar and battery provider founded by Pedro Estrella and Luis Estrella. The company offers premium residential solar panel and battery installations with a service-first approach, including upfront transparent quoting, A-grade licensed electricians on every job and standard inclusion of emergency power supply and high-capacity inverters. For more information, visit https://rebatespy.com.au

Media Details:

Rebate Spy

Founders: Pedro Estrella, Luis Estrella

Email Contact: media@rebatespy.com.au

Company Website: https://rebatespy.com.au

Sydney, Australia

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