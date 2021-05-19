ReaQta Closes Series-A Round to Expand Commercial Operations

- Founded by an elite team of attack and defense cyber security experts, ReaQta's Autonomous Detection & Response platform provides advanced endpoint security and operational resilience for the mid-market

- Moving away from the traditional cyber security model of blocking known and predictable threats, ReaQta leverages deep learning and dynamic behavioral analysis to map the status quo, identify abnormal behavior and protect against new attack techniques

- New funding from Alpha Intelligence Capital, Fortino Capital, InvestLink and Integra Partners will be used to expand commercial operations

AMSTERDAM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReaQta, a leading provider of advanced cyber security solutions for the autonomous detection and response of cyber threats, has closed an over-subscribed Series A funding round led by Alpha Intelligence Capital with participation from Fortino Capital, InvestLink and Integra Partners. ReaQta will invest the funding to expand its commercial operations and footprint, particularly across Europe and Asia.

ReaQta's active defense intelligence platform aims to solve for the increasing number of businesses falling victim to malicious activities from cyber criminals and nation states actors. While traditional protection methods fight known threats and stand vulnerable to sophisticated attack techniques, ReaQta's revolutionary platform stops known and unknown threats in real-time. Through deep learning, the platform constantly improves on defining normal behavior tailored to each business per endpoint, allowing it to block any abnormal behavior.

Additionally, traditional solutions require internal or external cybersecurity teams to act on any flagged threats. ReaQta's platform not only detects threats, but also allows for a seamless and automated threat response in real-time. ReaQta was recently named a 2020 Cool Vendor by Gartner in Network and Endpoint Security for this unique approach in tackling cyber threats of all forms.

"We are extremely proud to partner with AIC, a deep-technology AI investor, and InvestLink, cyber-security veterans and founders of Securelink as well as Fortino Capital a B2B SaaS specialist with operating partner. With their support, we aim to accelerate growth and evolve from a promising scale-up to a leader in the cyber security space," Alberto Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO of ReaQta, said. "The funding will mainly be used to expand our sales, marketing and support teams internationally. Reaching this milestone has been made possible thanks to our amazing team."

"The increased interconnectivity of endpoints and data and the rise of malicious activities from threat actors over the last few years has created a substantial threat to business continuity," Frank Staut, Managing Partner at InvestLink and Co-Founder/CTO at Securelink, a leading enterprise cybersecurity provider in Europe which was acquired by Orange said. "We have analyzed this segment for several years and are convinced that ReaQta provides an industry-leading solution. The maturity and reference projects of the company's Autonomous Detection & Response platform, in combination with a stellar team, sets them apart."

Antoine Blondeau, Founder & Managing Partner of AIC, said: "We believe in the disruptive potential of ReaQta's threat-hunting solution. ReaQta is one of the first to combine deep learning with behavioral analytics to perform cyber threat-hunting, with an unparalleled degree of automation. As organizations move to remote work streams, increasing their number of endpoints, ReaQta is well positioned to capture the market's explosive growth."

About ReaQta

ReaQta is Europe's top-tiered AI Autonomous Detection & Response platform, built by an elite group of cyber security experts and AI/ML researchers with extensive backgrounds in government intelligence operations. Built with advanced automated threat-hunting features, ReaQta allows organizations to eliminate the most advanced threats in real-time. As experts in AI and behavioral analysis, ReaQta's proprietary dual-AI engines provide organizations across all industries with autonomous, real-time and fully customizable endpoint security, minus the complexity. As a result of unprecedented levels of automation coupled with intuitive design, ReaQta's customers and partners benefit from performance improvements and are now able to manage and secure more endpoints without the need for highly skilled staff. For more information, visit https://reaqta.com

About AIC

Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC) is a global venture capital fund investing exclusively in disruptive Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) technology-based companies. AIC has approximately $185 million under its main fund with access to large pools of co-investment capital. AIC's teams operate out of San Francisco, Hong Kong and Paris. AIC has currently invested in over 19 companies globally, in the US, Israel, Europe and China. For more information, visit https://aicapital.ai/

About Fortino

Fortino Capital is a pure play European B2B SaaS investor operating out of Amsterdam and Antwerp. Fortino has backed over 70 founders to date and holds c.€430m in AuM across 3 funds, of which 2 are early-stage VC and one PE / growth equity. For more information, visit https://www.fortinocapital.com/

