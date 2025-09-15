REALTY ONE GROUP POWERS INTO MEXICO CITY

The UNBrokerage Looks to Open Dynamic Locations Throughout Mexico with Influential, Reputable Business Partners in Multiple Regions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, has found an ambitious and highly-reputable partner for the franchise rights to Mexico City Center/South, which will further position Mexico as ONE of its newest powerhouse countries as the popular franchisor expands around the world.

Salvador Zamudio is a seasoned entrepreneur and high-profile professional in Latin America having built a reputation for his ambition for the untraditional and exceptional and for his passion for progressive business opportunities.

"Our connection with Salvador was immediate given his talent, ambition, experience and his sheer desire to elevate the real estate industry in Mexico City," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "Their proven commitment to our ONE Family values, combined with their deep understanding of the Mexican real estate market, will shift our growth into high gear in a truly dynamic and opportunity-rich region."

Zamudio's entrepreneurial career began in high school, selling imported perfumes and cosmetics and then quickly expanded into law, corporate consulting and project financing across Latin America. Today, he focuses on luxury residential real estate, another clear draw to Realty ONE Group's popular ONE LUXE brand, while he also works to expand supply chain networks between the U.S. and Latin America.

"I saw an excellent opportunity in Realty ONE Group to bring a dynamic, modern brand and exciting new COOLTURE (cool + culture) to Mexico City," said Zamudio. "It's also a chance for real estate professionals to launch brilliant careers and I can't wait for them to join us."

Zamudio joins other Realty ONE Group master franchise owners in Mexico who are opening new offices throughout Baja Pacific and Northern Mexico and throughout the Yucatan Peninsula.

Realty ONE Group was named the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur's prestigious 2025 Franchise 500® list. The brand now includes more than 450 offices and over 20,000 real estate professionals across 49 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.join.realtyonegroup.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 27 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg