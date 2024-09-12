REALTY ONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL'S PRESIDENT, CORY VASQUEZ, TAKES REINS IN NEW ERA OF GROWTH

Network of Raving Fans Fuels the Opening of New Realty ONE Group Locations Around the World

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is ambitiously entering a new era of growth pioneered by a dream team of leaders, including its new president, Cory Vasquez.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, just surpassed 20,000 real estate professionals worldwide as the brand's popularity continues to soar because of its 100% commission model and comprehensive offering of business coaching, support, tools and marketing.

"We know we have the model of now and of the future and for so many Brokers who are nervous and uncertain, this is an easy plug-and-play to take their office and their real estate professionals to the next level," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "I'm proud of how this executive team, with Cory as our new President, is leading with calm and cleverly innovating new ways to keep growing the brand so we can help more people achieve greater success faster."

Vasquez and industry legend Vinnie Tracey have been Co-Presidents for the last few months until Tracey's official retirement this week. Tracey will remain an advisor to the thriving brand who recently welcomed 1,200 real estate professionals across ten branches in Florida last month. The conversion of ONE of the country's top independent brokerages is proof that more entrepreneurs see Realty ONE Group as the model of the future.

Vasquez has almost thirty years of marketing, communications and management experience, nearly two decades of which are in real estate.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

