REALTY ONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL SOARS PAST 20K REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS AROUND THE WORLD

Real Estate's UNBrokerage Thrives on 100% Commission Model and Bold,

Dynamic COOLTURE to Attract Raving Fans in the U.S. and 20 Countries

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, just surpassed 20,000 real estate professionals worldwide as the brand's popularity continues to soar with its 100% commission model and comprehensive offering of business coaching, support, tools and marketing.

In just two short years and in a challenging housing market, the UNBrokerage has organically grown from locations in two countries to twenty countries around the globe, with new franchise owners who are rapidly opening COOLTURE-fueled locations in major markets.

"We're entering a new era of the ONE - through unity and togetherness, we achieve greater success faster," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "With the historic changes in the real estate industry, our proven, winning model and COOLTURE will fuel our growth now and in the future more than ever!"

Realty ONE Group International's growth is accelerating as the brand welcomed 1,200 real estate professionals across ten branches in Florida this week. MVP was a successful independent brokerage searching for more value and support for their ambitious REALTORS(R) and quickly found the franchisor's model and full-service offerings are an easy plug-n-play. The move to Realty ONE Group MVP was seamless and it's part of a growing trend the industry is seeing as more real estate Brokers and professionals view Realty ONE Group as the winning brokerage model and real brand of the future.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

