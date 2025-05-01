REALTY ONE GROUP CELEBRATES 20 YEARS, MAY 1st, WITH COMMUNITY GIVING AROUND THE WORLD

State of Nevada Declares May 1st Realty ONE Group Day while ONE Family Members Everywhere Serve Their Friends and Neighbors in Traditional Give-Back

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, marks its 20th anniversary on May 1st with its traditional day of volunteerism as ONE Family members around the globe celebrate by giving back to their local communities.

In two decades, the now global brand has grown from ONE office in Las Vegas, to more than 450 locations and 20,000 real estate professionals in 25 countries. In that time, Realty ONE Group has stayed true to its 6C's principles, ONE of which is serving others and making an impact.

"Impacting lives is the foundation of what we do every day, and that will never shift or change," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder. "Every ONE Family member can be proud of the fact that they're part of something bigger, more meaningful and what they do and how they serve really matters - it's our goal to remind them of that and to celebrate them!"

From food drives and meal deliveries, to volunteering at children's camps and walking shelter dogs, Realty ONE Group Affiliates always show out in force on ONE Day. Overall and through its ONE Cares, 501(c)3 everyday initiatives, Realty ONE Group professionals have impacted more than 1.7 million lives since 2005.

The global franchisor is looking ahead to the rest of 2025, innovating and driving towards success with new advancements coming later this year:

The launch of Realty ONE Group Commercial, the brand's exclusive commercial real estate sub-brand, mirroring the successful launch of its luxury real estate sub-brand, ONE LUXE, just a few years ago.

An exciting partnership with Brian Buffini , ONE of the most powerful thought leaders and coaches in real estate, as Realty ONE Group continues to help real estate professionals achieve greater success faster through its elite coaching via ONE University (ONE.U).

The reinvention and relaunch of Realty ONE Group's proprietary, all-in-ONE tech platform "zONE" with new sophisticated, intuitive features for real estate pros, franchise owners and office administrators.

Realty ONE Group was recently named the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly-competitive 2025 Franchise 500 ® list. The UNBrokerage as it is known in the industry has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., and 25 more countries, recently expanding into Bonaire and Curacao.

