realme Becomes the Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand, Currently Ranking No. 7

It is thanks to the "Dare to Leap" brand concept which realme has continuously adhered to that enables realme to achieve such a surprising accomplishment as an 18-month-old young brand during a time when the global smartphone shipments have been declining. Additionally, the "Dare to Leap" strength of realme products also plays an important role.

In October, 2019, realme announces that its global users has exceeded 17 million and officially becomes a mainstream global mobile phone brand. Its entire product portfolio has entered the European market as the flagship product was introduced in overseas high-end market which is the goal of realme's globalization strategy. At this point, realme has entered over 20 markets including China, Southeast Asia, Russia, India, Europe. Meanwhile, it has made great results in many emerging large-scale markets.

The Complete Product Portfolio

The "Dare to Leap" brand concept and its outstanding products played a significant role in realme's achievement within such a short period of time. realme officially unveiled a complete product portfolio covering entry-level products to flagship in the global markets by launching the realme X2 Pro, bringing surprising "Dare to Leap" products to customers at every price range.

At the same time, as a new brand, the young realme invited the global industrial design giant Naoto Fukasawa to become the Invited Design Director of realme. realme and Naoto have partnered with each other to create many realme Master Edition products to inspire the smartphone industrial design and the Master Edition has earned great reputation among customers who have more demands.

Fully Plans on leading 5G

Earlier in September this year, when Qualcomm Corporation officially launched Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform, realme announced that it would become one of the first terminal manufacturers to be shipped with Qualcomm integrated 5G mobile platform. The whole new Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform will make new realme products more powerful and bring better experiences to users. Besides, realme also makes great effort in the IoT field, as it researches on wearable devices, AR/VR, cloud games, internet of things and other aspects and explores new products from the IoT angle of the whole 5G ecology to find more application scenarios.

realme devotes itself to enhancing the speed of 5G's globalized dissemination and utilize the whole global markets to bring the improved 5G exploring experiences and terminal products to new markets and help with the local manufacturers testing infrastructure to establish 5G internet and step into 5G age more quickly.

realme has landed a record of "The World's Fastest Mobile Phone Brand Becoming Top 10", now it becomes the world's fastest growing smartphone brand ranking the 7th which shows the magnificent strength of the brand. The "Dare to Leap" brand concept and products are the spirit of realme.

