Realm Raises $4.5M to Bring the 'Cursor Moment' to Enterprise Sales

HELSINKI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm has raised a $4.5 million Seed round to speed up enterprise sales cycles. Its platform gives AI the structured context needed to automate deal-defining materials like RFP responses. The round was led by Frontline Ventures, with participation from HubSpot Ventures, Slack Co-founder Cal Henderson and Deel Co-founder Alex Bouaziz.

Realm CEO Mikko Mäntylä believes revenue work is next to undergo the agentic revolution that has already transformed software development.

"Tools like Cursor and Claude Code have fundamentally changed programming. Developers now manage fleets of agents, often running five to ten simultaneous tasks in different terminal windows," Mäntylä says. "The best revenue teams are starting to replicate this approach, offloading RFP responses, security questionnaires, and other customer-facing materials to AI."

However, the shift is still held back by a fundamental constraint. Unlike in software development, where the codebase provides structured context for AI, revenue teams work with fragmented systems and unstructured data. Critical information, such as why a deal was won, has to be pieced together from subtle, scattered signals.

Realm solves this by turning raw information into a structured representation of a company's market, products, pipeline, and strategies. This purpose-built context graph mirrors how human sellers are onboarded and gives agents the foundation they need to contribute effectively.

"Our customers use Realm to draft their most important deliverables, from multi-million dollar bids to business cases that will make or break months of work," Mäntylä says. "Typically, 70-80% of Realm's work is approved as-is. Any edits feedback into Realm's context, creating a compounding record that everyone in the organisation benefits from."

That institutional memory extends beyond Realm's own application. The platform integrates with Slack, CRMs, and AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT, allowing teams to leverage Realm's context and agents wherever they already work.

"The GTM stack has been built to record and report on what has already happened," says George Radford from Frontline Ventures. "The emerging paradigm is tools that actually do the work, and Realm is building at the forefront of this shift. The team's exceptional execution velocity and the rate at which customers are expanding usage convinced us Realm is the right team to back."

The company will use the fresh funding to triple its team by the end of the year and accelerate its entry into the US.

About Realm

Realm builds a structured understanding of a company's go-to-market and turns it into execution. As a result, work like RFPs, security reviews, and deal coordination happens in the background, not at the expense of time with buyers. Founded in 2023 by former Slush leaders Mikko Mäntylä and Miika Huttunen alongside Johan Jern, Realm is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. Realm's customers include Visma, Aiven, and Hostaway. Learn more: https://www.withrealm.com/

About Frontline Ventures

Frontline Ventures backs the most ambitious tech companies across the US and Europe, and positions them to win the transatlantic market. Frontline Seed backs European Seed startups when early US traction is critical to hyperscale. Frontline Growth backs US scaleups at Series B-D when European revenues are essential to IPO-readiness. Frontline Ventures' portfolio includes companies like Navan, Lattice, and Vanta. Learn more: https://frontline.vc/

About HubSpot Ventures

HubSpot Ventures partners with ambitious entrepreneurs who are redefining how businesses grow and operate. The fund backs early- and growth-stage software companies building products that deliver unique value to HubSpot's customer base, with a mission to help millions of organizations grow better. HubSpot Ventures' portfolio includes companies like Clay, ElevenLabs, and Lovable. Learn more: https://www.hubspot.com/ventures.

Media Contact

Mikko Mäntylä

CEO & Co-founder

mikko@withrealm.com

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