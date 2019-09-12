Really Simple Systems Launches Zapier Template for QuickBooks Online Accounting Software

PETERSFIELD, England, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, is pleased to announce the launch of a new integration with accounting software provider QuickBooks Online, via Zapier.

The Zapier Template automatically generates invoices and updates customer records in QuickBooks from sales opportunities created in the Really Simple Systems CRM. The development means CRM customers using QuickBooks Online can now streamline their sales process across the two systems, creating and sending invoices.

Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson, explained "Our Zapier Template with QuickBooks Online makes the integration quick and easy to set up. The required fields automatically default to the correct settings to capture the invoicing data from the CRM. This means when you close a sales opportunity that has been created in the CRM, invoices will automatically be generated in QuickBooks Online. All the information is synchronized with QuickBooks where users can then send the invoice to their customer."

Integrating the two systems omits the chance of errors in transferring the data and saves time, resulting in improved efficiency and increased profitability. Users can instantly see what's been created and track their payments.

Developed and marketed by Intuit, QuickBooks Online is geared towards small and mid-sized businesses. Its features include invoicing, income and expenses tracking, VAT tracking and filing, payroll management and digital tax management.

"QuickBooks Online has been growing in popularity internationally," add Paterson. "We recognise there is a defined synergy with our target audience and identified the need to create an integration. By working with our integration partner Zapier, we have been able to create a cost-effective solution for our customers."

The Really Simple Systems Zapier Template for QuickBooks is now live for all CRM customers.

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/blog/quickbooks-integration/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for marketing and customer support, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

