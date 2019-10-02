Really Simple Systems CRM Launches New Custom Charts Feature

PETERSFIELD, England, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the launch of an exciting new enhancement to its software's analytical features.

The new CRM Custom Charts feature allows users to create their own dashboard chart widgets, providing a snapshot of their performance in a visual analysis and pinpointing their key metrics. Customers can now create Custom Charts from a whole range of data in their CRM, such as team performance, sales targets, marketing analysis, client records, using both standard and custom data fields.

Saved and added to a personal CRM dashboard, Custom Charts give a high-level overview of business activity in real-time, keeping track of a variety of performance metrics.

Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson, endorsed the development saying, "The new Custom Charts development comes as a direct response to customer feedback. They loved the standard dashboard widgets that we offered but wanted to edit the data sets to make them more relevant to their business. We've, therefore, taken things a step further letting customers create their own chart widgets using a simple chart builder. There's a variety of formats available for the charts and almost no limit to what data can be used to create a chart."

Custom Charts format options include pie charts, horizontal and vertical bar charts, line charts and gauges. Users can select data from all areas of the CRM and further filter their records to drilldown on what's important to them. Charts can be saved to the different CRM dashboard for Sales, Marketing and Service, kept private or shared with colleagues.

Paterson continued, "We take great pride in responding to our customer feedback and this development has been a true collaboration with our users. We are already working on the next version of Custom Charts which takes onboard feedback from our beta testers. This will include multi-line chart options that will let users build charts that compare data across a number of variables."

