Real-World Data Presented at TCT 2025 Demonstrates the EggNest™ Complete Radiation Protection System Significantly Reduces Radiation Exposure for the Entire Cath Lab Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT) Conference, Dr. Jarrod Frizzell of The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati, OH) presented real-world studies¹,² demonstrating that the EggNest™ Complete Radiation Protection System from Egg Medical, Inc. (Roseville, MN) dramatically reduces radiation exposure for all members of the interventional team — including physicians, nurses, and technologists — compared to traditional shielding methods. During X-ray–guided cardiovascular procedures, scatter radiation poses a well-documented occupational hazard for Cath lab personnel, contributing to increased risks of cancer, cataracts, and cardiovascular disease. Conventional lead aprons, while offering some protection, have led to a high prevalence of orthopedic injuries among operators and staff.

EggNest Complete

In the studies presented, the average operator scatter radiation dose during coronary and PCI procedures using the EggNest Complete System was only 0.16 mRem per case. For context, the annual occupational exposure limit in the U.S. is 5,000 mRem—meaning an operator would need to perform over 31,000 cases before nearing that limit. With the typical interventionalist performing 300–500 cases annually, this technology enables a career's worth of procedures with minimal exposure, often without the need for heavy lead aprons.

Teamwide protection was also demonstrated: nurses and technologists recorded average exposures of just 0.03 mRem per case, further confirming the EggNest System's ability to safeguard the entire room.

"Having a radiation protection system that consistently protects my entire team as well as or better than the heavy lead we wore in the past means we're taking care of patients and ourselves," said Dr. Jarrod Frizzell.

Dr. Robert Riley, Chief Scientific Advisor for Egg Medical and interventional cardiologist at Overlake Medical Center (Seattle, WA), added:

"These real-world results reinforce what prior studies have shown — the EggNest Complete System is the only solution proven to significantly reduce radiation exposure for every member of the team. By enabling staff to perform procedures with ultralight or no lead aprons, we can also dramatically reduce orthopedic injuries associated with traditional protection."

Dr. Frizzell and colleagues are continuing their evaluation of the EggNest System in structural heart and electrophysiology procedures, expanding the evidence base for its use across a broad range of X-ray–guided interventions.

