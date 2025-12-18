Real Range on Real Road: Farizon SV Demonstrates World-Class Performance with Real-World Range Proof

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As new energy commercial vehicles become increasingly prevalent, paper specifications no longer suffice to convince discerning users. Only real-world testing under extreme conditions can provide credible validation of true range performance. Recently, the Farizon SV underwent two rigorous trials: a five-day multi-terrain test in the UK and a high-altitude loop test along the Qinghai–Gansu route in China. One trial featured low temperatures, persistent rain, and long-distance European road conditions; the other involved high altitude, significant elevation changes, and complex temperature variations on the plateau. Despite the vastly different environments, both tests led to the same conclusion: the Farizon SV's robust range performance far exceeded expectations, fully meeting the practical needs of users in both countries.

image 1 2

UK EV Rally: 1,043 miles in Five Days—Actual Efficiency Exceeds Official Ratings

In early September, in one of the world's most demanding EV range proving expeditions - the GREENFLEET Explorer EV Rally - the Farizon SV accomplished an "impossible challenge" over five days. From September 1 to 5, a fleet of SV set off from Newquay in Cornwall, traversed the countryside of Devon, Somerset, Dorset and Hampshire, explored the coastlines of England, battled the motorways of Kent and Greater London, crossed the Midlands, visited the Peak District uplands, and finally arrived in Knutsford, Cheshire. The average distance covered per vehicle reached 1,043 miles (approx. 1,678 km), encompassing a comprehensive mix of highway, trunk road, urban, and rural driving conditions. Notably, under real-world loads, variable weather, and actual road conditions, the energy efficiency of two of the tested variants surpassed their official WLTP-certified figures, while a third variant - an L1H1 - achieved a range fulfilment rate of 92.5%.

The top-tier L3H3 model, equipped with a 106kWh battery, achieved an energy efficiency of 2.402 miles/kWh, outperforming its WLTP rating by 9.7%. Even when carrying heavy equipment and powering a refrigerator, the vehicle handled diverse road conditions - highways, country lanes, and city streets - with ease. Calum James, General Manager for Farizon Auto at Jameel Motors UK, remarked that these real-world results strongly demonstrate the Farizon SV's efficiency and reliability in genuine commercial operating scenarios.

Qinghai–Gansu Plateau Test: 462 km Extreme Challenge, Full-Load Range Achievement Rate Outperforms Class Competitors

Around the same period, another Farizon SV embarked on a high-altitude endurance test along the topographically and climatically demanding Qinghai–Gansu loop in China. Covering 287 miles (462 km) from Lanzhou to Zhagana, the route included 100 km of highway and over 300 km of rugged national roads, with an altitude variation of 1,500 meters and a peak elevation reaching 4,500 meters—all conducted in low-temperature conditions.

During the test, the vehicle was fully loaded with three occupants and 368 kg of luggage, while the cabin temperature was maintained at 26°C. Throughout the journey, the range performance showed remarkable consistency. Faced with multiple stretches of extreme road conditions, the Farizon SV achieved a range fulfillment rate of 82.5%, proving that it truly "goes far and remains dependable."

Vehicle Mileage recorded Efficiency recorded WLTP combined efficiency % over/under WLTP achieved L1H1 83kWh 1031 miles (1658 km) 2.365 miles/kWh （3.805 km/kWh） 2.55 miles/kWh (4.10 km/kWh) 7.25% under L2H2 83kWh 1093 miles (1759 km) 2.335 miles/kWh （3.757 km/kWh） 2.30 miles/kWh (3.70 km/kWh) 1.52% over L3H3 106kWh 1004 miles (1616 km) 2.402 miles/kWh (3.864 km/kWh) 2.19 miles/kWh (3.523 km/kWh) 9.68% over

(UK test data)

Road type Actual mileage (KM) Displayed mileage (KM) Mileage achievement rate Urban road sections 134 163 82.20 % Highway section 93 130 72 % 248 national highway 187 213 86.30 % Steep slope section 48 54 88.80 %

(China test data)

China test conditions: alpine (min. 6℃), high-altitude (cumulative elevation gain 1,500m, max. 4,500m), full journey AC internal circulation & L1 energy recovery.

From the changeable roads of the British Peninsula to the extreme high-altitude environment of the Qinghai–Gansu Plateau, the Farizon SV's "Dual-Scenario Real-World Testing" has spanned continents and reached a consistent verdict: its range capability stands up to the stringent challenges of diverse global conditions. Built on three core technologies, the Farizon SV establishes a range advantage that is difficult to replicate. In core powertrain terms, the CATL 106 kWh battery paired with next-generation CTP-S pack technology provides the foundation for extended range. In vehicle body design, the SV employs an ultra-lightweight architecture that reduces structural weight by 13%, contributing to an agile and efficient form.

Dual-Scenario Real-World Testing, Globally Verified. From the damp, winding lanes of the UK to the thin, cold air of the Qinghai–Gansu Plateau, the Farizon SV delivers real, uncompromised range—addressing range anxiety in the new-energy commercial vehicle sector and offering the global logistics industry a more efficient, more reliable, and more confidence-inspiring electrification solution. Wherever it operates, it stands ready to power every commercial journey ahead.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848443/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848444/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848445/2.jpg