Real estate investors and innovators gather to drive actionable ESG and decarbonization strategies

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest asset holders, institutional investors and real estate pioneers gathered at a series of roundtable discussions to address the industry's biggest challenges and opportunities around ESG, decarbonization, and financial risk. The exclusive events were organized by BuildingMinds, the AI-powered real estate data platform which is transforming asset valuation and assessment.

BuildingMinds ran four panel sessions at MIPIM 2025

The first discussion, ESG Innovation for Logistics Owners & Occupiers, was moderated by Emily Jones, Vice President at NW1 Partners, and welcomed a host of the logistics industry's most senior names: Logan Smith, Senior Managing Director -Logistics at Hines Europe; Oliver Winchcombe, Head of Portfolio Management and ESG at Panattoni UK; Melissa Mikulic, Real Estate ESG Manager at Zurich Insurance; Harvey James, Country Lead, UK & Ireland at BuildingMinds.

Participants discussed how grid modernization, automation, and new infrastructure, such as solar-powered warehouses, are shaping the industry. The logistics sector is one of the biggest contributors to global emissions but is also undergoing rapid transformation.

Sustainable supply chains are no longer optional—they are a business must-have—and over half of logistics operators are already transitioning to electric fleets. With the fast-moving change in logistics ESG is now a key factor in investment decisions, as asset owners and occupiers race to meet regulatory and investor demands.

The second panel discussion, headed A Sustainable Future for Commercial Asset Owners, welcomed notable industry thought leaders from the sector: Marjolijn Versteegden-Bakker, Global Solutions Director for Smart Buildings, Arcadis; Ludger Wibbeke, Managing Director at HANSAINVEST Hanseatische Investment; and Ana Luisa Cabrita, Head of Sustainability & ESG at Cushman & Wakefield.

They discussed how climate risk assessments and decarbonization strategies are now core factors in asset valuations, and how ESG compliance is driving investment decisions—not just risk mitigation. This led to discussions on how real-time carbon performance and biodiversity impact metrics can be used to shape asset financing. As commercial real estate shifts from reactive compliance to proactive ESG-driven asset management, demand is increasing for data transparency that delivers clear and measurable ESG impact.

Moving on from the commercial real estate sector, the discussions turned to hospitality and specifics around crafting sustainable real estate assets in this vibrant sector. Discussions were moderated by Julia Skeete, Senior Associate Principal, SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill), who was joined by a number of leading industry players: Nicolas Ledoux, Global Director Urbanism, Arcadis; Jean-François Ott, Chairman, Courbet Heritage; Richard Piovano, Vice President, Global Accounts Americas, Schindler; Jerzy Wójcik, CEO and Founder, JWA; José Pereira, Director Europe South, BuildingMinds.

The panellists discussed how sustainability is no longer a cost, but a value driver for guest experience and brand reputation. That means the sector must embrace sustainability to stay competitive and that, in turn, means green building certifications and energy-efficient designs are redefining hotels. There's no question the future of hospitality lies in balancing environmental responsibility with luxury and guest comfort.

The final discussion in the series centred on ESG in Property Valuation & Risk Reduction. This session took place in partnership with RICS – The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and featured Jean-Philippe Carmarans, a Member of RICS European Leaders Forum, and also Chair of EMEA Valuation & Advisory at Cushman & Wakefield, as well as Jens Hirsch, co-founder of CRREM and Chief Scientific Officer at BuildingMinds.

Talking points centred on how to embed ESG considerations in property valuations to reduce risk and enhance asset performance. It's an increasingly important aspect of the business, as regulators are incorporating ESG metrics into valuation frameworks. Owners are also seeing that sustainable assets command premium pricing and greater investor demand. This growing trend is one of the reasons behind BuildingMinds extraordinary success in recent years, as its AI-powered data solutions streamline ESG reporting.

The industry must act now

There was universal agreement following the discussions that sustainability is not just about compliance—it is a pathway to long-term asset resilience, investment growth, and market leadership. This means that AI-powered ESG solutions are no longer optional, but essential for real estate investors looking to stay ahead. And those who fail to act risk falling behind in a world that becomes increasingly data-driven and sustainability-focused. Those leading the ESG transition now will dominate the real estate market of tomorrow.

