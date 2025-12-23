Reactive Technologies and Al-Haitam awarded grid stability contract by National Grid Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactive Technologies (RTL), a global leader in grid-enhancing technologies, through its close partnership with Al-Haitam, has been awarded a multi-year contract with National Grid Saudi Arabia (NGSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company, to deliver advanced grid stability measurement services via its flagship GridMetrix® platform.

Under its Vision 2030 strategy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, targeting a total capacity of 130 GW. As solar and wind projects accelerate, inverter-based resources (IBRs) are transforming grid dynamics and reshaping how stability is managed. National Grid Saudi Arabia (NGSA) is taking a proactive, data-driven approach to ensure a stable and secure 60 Hz islanded system. By deploying RTL's advanced grid stability measurement solution, NGSA is setting a new benchmark for operational resilience and a sustainable energy transition.

RTL will provide NGSA with real-time visibility into system and regional inertia, enabling it to proactively manage low-inertia conditions and strengthen grid resilience. The platform integrates seamlessly with NGSA's existing infrastructure, offering additional tools, including dynamic heat maps, configurable alerts, and actionable insights to optimize operational performance.

Marc Borrett, CEO, Reactive Technologies, commented:

"With our established partner, Al-Haitam, we are proud to support National Grid Saudi Arabia under our strategic partnership. GridMetrix® will be instrumental in strengthening grid stability and unlocking the full potential of renewable energy as Saudi Arabia accelerates toward its Vision 2030 goals."

Bassam Bamagous, CEO, Al-Haitam, added:

"Our existing partnership with Reactive Technologies has been a pivotal step in our journey to support Saudi Arabia's energy transformation. Together, we bring world-class innovation, global expertise with deep and long-standing local knowledge to the Kingdom, ensuring that National Grid Saudi Arabia can operate a more secure and sustainable grid as we advance toward Vision 2030. Our solution is tailored to the unique needs of Saudi Arabia's power grid."

This contract supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals and reflects Reactive Technologies' expanding global footprint across key energy markets in North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

