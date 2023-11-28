Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market worth $2.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polyolefin), Substrate (Plastic, Wood), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Doors & Windows, Furniture & Upholstery, Lamination, Textile), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is growing at a high rate due to the increased demand from various applications. The global reactive hot melt adhesives market size was USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2028. In the market for reactive hot melt adhesives, Asia Pacific is in the lead. Manufacturing and industrialization have surged because of the Asia Pacific region's several nations experiencing swift economic growth. This has consequently increased demand across a range of industries for sophisticated adhesive solutions like reactive hot melt adhesives. Reactive hot melt adhesives' increased performance, adaptability, and application efficiency are all a result of technological developments in the industry. Improvements in curing technology help to make curing procedures quicker and more effective. One example of this is the creation of adhesives that cure more quickly, allowing for speedier manufacturing cycles across a range of sectors. These days, certain reactive hot melt adhesives come with dual-cure systems that combine UV (ultraviolet) and hot melt curing technologies. This enables improved control over the curing process and offers versatility in bonding various materials.

Polyurethane segment is expected to hold largest share of the reactive hot melt adhesives market during the forecasted period.

Polyurethane reactive (PUR) hot melt systems typically serve as one-component adhesives, rapidly bonding to various substrates. Once applied, PUR initiates cross-linking, achieving 50%-80% of its ultimate bond strength within 3-6 hours, with a complete reactive cure expected within 24-36 hours post-application, influenced by air and substrate moisture conditions. These bonds are very strong and have exceptional heat resistance, cold resistance, and moisture-, cold, and moisture resistance.

Plastic substrate segment holds the largest segment in overall reactive hot melt adhesives market during forecast period.

Reactive hot melt adhesives are used widely on plastic substrates. The unique characteristics of reactive hot melt adhesives make them well-suited for bonding plastic substrates. They provide strong, durable, and efficient adhesion in industries such as automotive and electronics where plastics are widely used. When exposed to heat, reactive hot melt adhesives undergo a reactive process, often involving crosslinking. This results in a bond with enhanced strength and durability, which is crucial for applications with a robust connection, such as in the assembly of plastic components in automotive or electronics.

Automotive & Transportation is the fastest-growing application of the global reactive hot melt adhesives market during forecasted period.

In the automotive sector, reactive hot melt adhesives find broad application in bonding diverse components, such as plastic and metal parts. They play a crucial role in enhancing structural integrity, reducing noise, and streamlining assembly processes. These adhesives are extensively employed to create lightweight designs, enhance performance, and construct structures using a variety of materials like carbon fiber composites, glass fiber-reinforced composites, aluminum, and other multi-material combinations.

Asia Pacific region likely to account the largest share of the global reactive hot melt adhesives market during forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is one of the largest reactive hot melt adhesives markets, in terms of both value and volume, and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The thriving construction industry, propelled by urbanization and infrastructure development, significantly contributes to the demand for these adhesives. Their applications extend to bonding materials in construction, furniture, and related sectors. Notably, the automotive industry, a key consumer of reactive hot melt adhesives, has witnessed remarkable growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increased utilization of these adhesives for purposes like lightweighting and structural bonding in the automotive manufacturing process has further fueled their demand.

The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Jowat SE (Germany), and 3M (US).

