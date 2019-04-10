Reach millions of customers, Uoolu.com launches its new product Uoolu Global Selling Store for real estate developers

1. Leverage Uoolu's trusted brand to reach out to 70 million real estate buyers

With three years of development in the cross-border real estate industry, Uoolu has already built a solid and trustworthy brand which empowers developers to accelerate international sales. Uoolu's huge user base allows developers to reach out to 70 million global investors in 15 countries and regions including the US, UK, Singapore, China and Japan.

2. Grow international revenue

Uoolu Global Selling Store is the first stop for brand developers and agents to enter the world's marketplace. Under current investment trends, Uoolu Global Selling Store is able to increase international revenue and expand global business for developers.

3. Improve cash flow

To efficiently break down cross-border sales barriers, Uoolu Global Selling Store is able to shorten the selling cycle, quickly close deals and help developers to improve cash flow by taking advantage of online technology.

Recent Success with Global Selling Store

In 2018, Uoolu officially launched its globalization strategy and helped top 5 developers in Thailand reach their sales goals. With the launch of the Global Selling Store, Uoolu is able to help more developers to significantly increase their cross-border revenue. In 2019, Uoolu is aiming to realize a total GMV of 1.5 billion USD for global developers.

At present, top developers such as Emaar from Dubai, Al Barari from Dubai, MAG from Dubai, Eco World from Malaysia, Pruksa from Thailand, Sansiri from Thailand, Lennar from the US and SMDC from the Philippines have already opened their global selling stores on Uoolu platform.

Simple Structure for Enrollment

After registration, verification, and payment, developers are able to operate their global selling store.

Mr. Huang Xiaodan, founder and CEO of Uoolu.com said, with continuous online transactions and international revenue growth in a simpler and easier way, Uoolu Global Selling Store will open a new chapter for online cross-border property selling.

For more information, please visit: seller.uoolu.com, or contact: globalselling@uoolu.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/869613/Uoolu_selling_store.mp4

SOURCE Uoolu.com