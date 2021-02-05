Reach Food Service wins at top London Business Awards

Despite unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, Reach - which supplies premium-ingredients to some of London's top restaurants including Novikov, Zuma, Hakkasan and Sexy Fish – was able to act swiftly as restaurants closed their doors in March last year.

Within ten days of lockdown being announced the business had rapidly pivoted to focus on consumers with the launch of 'Reach My Kitchen'. The new direct-to-consumer channel made 650 deliveries per day in the initial days.

Commenting on the award, CEO Abbas Lalljee, said: "2020 was a year like no other but we have come a long way as a business, learning from the challenges of the pandemic and quickly adapting our business to reflect the realities of the new world we are living in. Given the year that has been, we are thrilled to be recognised by the West London Business judges. It is a testament to the dedication of our team, and I'd like to thank all of them for their work and support."

Reach has also received praise for its continued support for charities throughout the pandemic, with donations to The Caring Foundation, The Felix Project, City Harvest and Hospitality Action. In the first three months of the pandemic alone, in the midst of a hunger crisis in the Capital, Reach donated £500,000 worth of vegetables, meat and seafood to The Felix Project and The Caring Foundation for redistribution across London.

Reach also provided support by way of packaging, cold storage, warehousing and logistics support to help its partners keep food supplies moving during the pandemic.

Murtaza Lakhani, Group CEO and Owner of Reach Food Services, said: "The food crisis isn't going to go away, and food redistribution plays a huge role in tackling food hunger across London while also helping to reduce unnecessary waste."

The West London Business awards are hosted annually by West London Business, one of London's premier business groups representing over 800 businesses. The awards were supported by a range of prominent sponsors and supporters including: Heathrow, HSBC, PwC, Segro, Westfield London, Brunel University.

