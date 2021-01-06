RDIF to supply 2 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Serbia

Vaccination with Sputnik V started in Serbia today

MOSCOW, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and the Government of Serbia announce the agreement to supply 2 million doses of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus, to the country.

Vaccination against coronavirus with Sputnik V started in Serbia today. First batch of the vaccine was delivered to Serbia on December 30, 2020. The use of Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia was authorized without conducting additional local clinical trials.

On December 23, 2020, the vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure and was approved by the regulator in Argentina (ANMAT) based on the results of Phase III clinical trials in Russia, without additional trials in Argentina. On December 21, 2020, Sputnik V was registered by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus. The Ministry's decision was made considering the data obtained during the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine in Russia.

The agreement between RDIF and the Government of Serbia will enable the vaccination of 1 million people. The supplies will help Serbia secure a diversified portfolio of vaccines against coronavirus. Deliveries will be facilitated by RDIF's international partners in India, China, South Korea and other countries.

Sputnik V is a highly-effective vaccine with 91,4% efficacy rate according to the results of the third and final control point analysis of data of Phase III clinical trials in Russia obtained 21 days after administering the first dose to volunteers. Calculation was based on the analysis of data of volunteers (n = 22 714) who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo at the third and final control point of 78 confirmed cases in accordance with the Phase III clinical trials protocol. The vaccine demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe coronavirus cases.

"Serbia is a long-standing partner of Russia and we support the decision of the Government of the country to use Sputnik V as an efficient tool in the fight against coronavirus. The vaccine is based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors with proven safety track-record. As Serbia has already launched vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection the agreement is aimed at ensuring a diversified vaccine portfolio for the country providing additional options to speed up vaccination and protect the population as soon as possible."

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB2 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru

