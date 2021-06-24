RDIF: The Sputnik V Vaccine Demonstrates The Best Safety Profile In Argentina's Buenos Aires Province

MOSCOW, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the data of the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina), confirming the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has demonstrated the best safety profile among all vaccines used in the province.

According to the data collected between December 29, 2020 and June 3, 2021, with 2.8 million doses administered, Sputnik V recorded the lowest ratio of serious adverse events. Full data of the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province is available at:

https://www.gba.gob.ar/saludprovincia/noticias/estudio_bonaerense_confirma_la_seguridad_de_la_vacuna_sputnik_v

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said:

"From the global experience we see that Sputnik V has the best safety profile compared to other vaccines. This is confirmed by international data coming from both national and regional ministries of health in a number of countries in various regions of the world, where Sputnik V is successfully used to protect the population."

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages:

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021 ;

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.

There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

The storage temperature of Sputnik V at +2+8 C means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.

The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB2 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

