RDIF thanks Mexico for seizing illegal shipment of fake Sputnik V vaccine

Analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine. The shipment's procedure was also in violation of packaging and transportation protocols for the official Sputnik V vaccine.

RDIF states that every manufactured batch of Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing strict controls. Each vial has a unique QR-code, allowing RDIF and partners to trace it to the place of origin. Sputnik V is transported only by authorized carriers required to abide by the highest safety standards, including remote temperature and security controls.

RDIF and Russian government entities will continue to cooperate with governments and partners around the world to jointly identify fake Sputnik V vaccines and ensure security of the Russian vaccine and its global supply chain.

This is an example of possible provocations against Sputnik V just as Russian officials warned last week. Mexican government stopped and prevented this provocation possibly aimed at discrediting Sputnik V vaccine through shipment of fake vaccine. RDIF, Russian Ministry of Health and government entities will cooperate with Mexican authorities on this investigation and analysis of the content of the fake vaccine.

Vaccine safety and authenticity are paramount to RDIF and the Gamaleya Center. Sputnik V is distributed only through official channels and administered only through official government vaccination programs.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB2 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

