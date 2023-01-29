RCSI Bahrain Nursing Programmes receive Saudi Accreditation

BUSAITEEN, Bahrain, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) has announced receiving accreditation for its nursing programmes from the Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia. This recognition is part of the University's strategic aim to support the advancement of the nursing workforce in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has awarded accreditation to RCSI Bahrain's nursing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. As a result, Saudi nationals interested in pursuing a career in nursing as well as a postgraduate nursing degree will now be able to complete their qualification from RCSI Bahrain and subsequently join the nursing workforce in their home country or abroad.

Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Bahrain, commented on the announcement, "We are very honoured to receive accreditation from the Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia, and we appreciate the efforts of the Higher Education Council in Bahrain led by Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Rana Bint Isa Bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council and Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Education Council Board of Trustees, in supporting this academic recognition. We acknowledge that our capacity to attract high-quality students from Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world rests primarily on our reputation for learning and teaching excellence. The quality of our nursing graduates is already acknowledged by employers and international quality markers and further illustrated by the capacity of our nursing graduates to secure employment in their home country or anywhere in the world."

RCSI Bahrain looks forward to supporting the advancement of the nursing workforce in support of improved health outcomes for all patients and people in the Gulf Cooperation Countries.

About RCSI Bahrain

RCSI Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change worldwide in all areas of human health. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,300 across Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research.

