RCP FINANCE ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY FOR THE HAWKS PVT LTD, A LEADING MALDIVES-BASED PREMIUM FUEL DISTRIBUTOR

The Hawks caters to some 452 local businesses and has used a portion of the facility to acquire an oil and chemical tanker to enhance its capabilities and market position

Deal illustrates RCP Finance's expansion into new sectors

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent finance and capital structuring partner RCP Finance has secured a $15 million credit facility from a leading Asian lender for The Hawks Pvt Ltd., the foremost distributor of high-quality fuel in the Maldives.

The Hawks caters to over 452 local businesses including resort hotels, super yachts and navy vessels.

A portion of this credit facility has been used to acquire the "Bro Developer," an oil and chemical tanker with a carrying capacity of 15,000 DWT. This vessel, formerly owned by Maersk, will help the company consolidate its regional market position..

This deal illustrates RCP Finance's increasingly sector agnostic position. The firm has its roots in luxury real estate and private client services and is now growing its presence in oil and gas, infrastructure, mining and maritime.

RCP Finance has long-standing relationships with banks, funds, family offices, and other lending institutions. With its extensive industry network, RCP can provide clients access to a wide range of financing options.

Hussain Aman, Managing Director of The Hawks Pvt Ltd., commented:

"We are happy to close this transaction with Maersk. This addition to our fleet will greatly enhance our regional market position. We are grateful to RCP Finance for their assistance in obtaining the needed finance."

Christopher Khoi, Founder of RCP Finance, commented:

"Securing this credit facility was another milestone in our journey, illustrating RCP Finance's increasing sector coverage. Our team of seasoned professionals focuses on structuring tailored solutions for our clients."

About RCP Finance

Founded in 2017, RCP Finance is a London-based, independent specialist in property finance and capital structuring with a global reach.

RCP's team of seasoned industry professionals provide tailored financial solutions for commercial and residential properties, hospitality projects and branded residences.

With a commitment to delivering exceptional service, RCP Finance is a trusted partner for a wide range of clients.

For more information, visit: https://rcpfinance.com/

