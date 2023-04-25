RCI Expands Luxury Resort Options in Vietnam with APEC Mandala Affiliation

HANOI, Vietnam, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI, the global leader in holiday exchange and part of the Panorama collection of travel brands at Travel + Leisure Co., is pleased to announce its new affiliation with two luxurious resorts in Vietnam: APEC Mandala Phu Yen and APEC Mandala Retreat Kim Boi. This collaboration is set to offer travelers seeking memorable and hassle-free vacations a convenient and reliable choice.

APEC Mandala Phu Yen APEC Mandala Retreat Kim Boi, Hoa Binh

"I am delighted to welcome APEC Mandala Mui Ne to RCI's esteemed network of premier resort destinations. This collaboration adds a new exciting destination and aligns with our mission of enabling our members to explore new horizons and fulfil their travel dreams around the world," said Robin Mills, Vice President Business Development EMEA, India & APAC at RCI.

"APEC Mandala Mui Ne is a large-scale project with a unique location, 'water-oriented' land and mandala-inspired architecture with unique design, quintessential interior interference between cultures, said Nguyen Quang Huy, Deputy General Director of APEC Group. "APEC Mandala Mui Ne Hotel will be the first step on the journey of strategic cooperation between APEC Mandala Holiday and RCI, in order to bring high-class products to customers who are passionate about travel around the world."

The two new resorts joining RCI's exchange network are:

APEC Mandala Phu Yen is a new entertainment destination in central Vietnam, with 5-star services like a sky bar and infinity pool, restaurant, gym, spa, and more. Set in the scenic province of Phu Yen, guests can experience a range of activities, from sports and beauty to shopping and parties, while enjoying the area's beautiful beaches and landscapes.

APEC Mandala Retreat Kim Boi is a luxurious resort complex situated in Kim Boi district, Hoa Binh, offering 1142 apartment units, 43 villas, and 1005 sky villas. The resort features 5-star facilities, including hot mineral baths, wine baths, mud baths, and a multi-use entertainment complex. The project is expected to be completed by Q4 2023 and is poised to become one of Vietnam's premier destinations.

The affiliation with these two luxurious resorts in Vietnam marks another milestone for RCI in expanding its global network and providing members with unparalleled vacation experiences.

For more information, visit www.RCI.com.

About APEC Mandala Mui Ne

APEC Mandala Mui Ne is one of the largest projects of APEC Group, with the expectation of honoring the beauty and elevating the beach tourism of Mui Ne and Binh Thuan. The work consists of four buildings, each representing a Buddhist culture: Vietnam, China, Bhutan, and Tibet. APEC Mandala Mui Ne is full of high-class living values, converging top-notch entertainment services and operated by the world's leading hotel management brand.

About Resort Condominium International (RCI)

RCI is the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry, offering vacation exchange platform to its 3.7 million members around the world, providing access to more than 4,200 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries.

About Panorama

Panorama delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella – RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International, and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) – provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world.

