RBW EV Cars Receives £10 Million Investment from Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm

New Funding Catapulting EV Manufacturer's Global Expansion in 2024; Funding Being Used to Increase Marketing, Manufacturing, Operations and Sales

LONDON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBW EV Cars – the UK's only EV manufacturer of new, hand-crafted British classic sports cars, today announced that it recently secured a £10m investment from San Francisco Bay Area-based Meson Capital Partners, which will be used to expand the company's operations, manufacturing, sales and marketing on a global scale. Riding on the coattails of this news, RBW also cemented several business partnerships to bolster the EV company's manufacturing capabilities. The recent events are part of RBW's business plans to expand its global market share and mindshare following unprecedented demand for its hand-built, iconic sports cars that are presently backordered until the end of 2024.

The all new RBW Roadster, a classic, hand-built British EV sports car.

The recent VC funding has already been utilized to finish the completion of its new, state-of-the-art factory in Lichfield, England, which now employs 42 employees. RBW's new Roadsters, and later this year with the debut of the GT model, are hand built by a team of specialized craftsmen, including hand tailored interiors that are customized for each individual customer.

"This year is poised to be one of the all-time best in our company's history as we continue to go from strength to strength increasing sales and production for our EV powered Roadster and soon to be launched GT model," said Peter Swain, CEO of RBW EV Cars. "The infusion in capital from our recent venture funding coupled with continuing demand for our new, classic British sports cars will allow us to expand our global footprint operationally to ensure a steady supply of our hand built EV's."

Currently, RBW offers its Roadster model, with a starting price of $135,000 (USD). In late 2024, the company will debut its long-awaited GT model, with a starting price of $151,000 (USD). As part of RBW's customer experience, inquiring buyers can configure their personalized RBW Roadster by visiting the build your own RBW Roadster page on the company website. Configuration options include paint color, rooftop, interior and wheel style, as well as the ability to choose between multiple languages. To inquire about purchasing one, please visit RBWEVCars.com.

About RBW EV Cars

RBW Sports & Classics Ltd., (RBW EV Cars) is the manufacturer of new, handcrafted classic British sports cars that are powered by a rear-mounted electrified powertrain. Built entirely new from the ground up, RBW's Roadster and GT models are assembled at the company's new state-of-the-art factory located in England's advanced manufacturing zone, known as the Midlands Growth Corridor. Its Roadster model, which is currently for sale, offers the quintessential British experience by combining the vintage appeal of one of the most iconic sports cars in the world from the 60's and 70's, with the modern luxuries and technologies you'd find in a present-day EV. In late 2024, RBW will debut its long-awaited GT model. Founded in 2017 by Peter Swain, RBW received its first venture funding in 2023. For more information, visit rbwevcars.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437912/RBW_EV_Cars.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436797/RBW_Logo.jpg