RBW EV Cars Brings Back Iconic British Sports Cars with Debut of First Left-Hand Drive EV Roadster and GT Models at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The New Electrified Classic Sports Cars are Hand-Built for the U.S. Market; Offering Modern-Day Tech Upgrades and Bespoke Options Throughout Both Cars

LONDON and PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBW EV Cars – the UK's only EV manufacturer of new , hand-crafted British classic sports cars, today announced the global unveiling of its first left-hand drive Roadster and GT models at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Both electric vehicles, which are based on the iconic British sports cars from the 1960' and 1970's, represent the first production models from the EV manufacturer to be purposely built for its single largest market: the United States. Moreover, the global debut of the RBW GT marks the first appearance of the EV coupe model, which was originally designed by the legendary Italian design firm, PininFarina.

RBW EV Cars debuts its first left-hand drive GT and Roadster models at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week. Both cars are entirely new (including the body shell), hand built EV's that represent iconic British sports car models from the 1960's and 70's. The interior of the new left-hand drive RBW EV Cars' Roadster is produced entirely in-house. From supple, hand-stitched leather seats to bespoke dash trims, RBW can tailor each car's interior based on the customer's preferences. Modern tech features include Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a 9” Pioneer touchscreen multimedia player, satellite navigation, etc.

The left-hand drive RBW GT and Roadster models are being showcased from the 15th to the 18th of August at the manufacturer's exhibit located in Concours Village at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which offers attendees the quintessential British experience. The English-themed display features among other things an immersive experience where attendees can not only touch and feel both EV's, but also learn more about RBW as well as the Roadster and GT via intuitive touch-screen kiosks and exclusive video footage displayed on flat-screen, wall-mounted televisions. The world-renowned auto event serves as a perfect platform to debut both classic British sports car models that are now hand built at RBW EV Cars' (RBW) state-of-the-art factory located in Lichfield, England, which began operations late last year.

With its Italian design, the RBW GT is a performance-inspired, classic British sports car that is now electrified. RBW's patented EV subframe allows the classic GT to retain its rear-wheel drive, including a near-perfect 50/50 weight balance. This setup, along with the GT's added structural rigidity, results in an unforgettable driving experience. The two-door, iconic sports car, which is a coupe version of the RBW Roadster, is poised to receive a faster powertrain next year that is estimated to drop its 0-60 MPH time to under 8 seconds. Meanwhile, the RBW Roadster will now come equipped for the first time with left hand drive, which will allow customers in the U.S. to finally indulge in the quintessential British experience while enjoying a driving tour of up to 160 miles.

"The global launch of our first ever left-hand drive Roadster and GT models are punctuated by the enormous popularity and demand for our classic EV British sports cars in the U.S." said Peter Swain, CEO of RBW EV Cars. "Seven years ago RBW was founded with the mission to electrify and hand-build (brand new) iconic classic sports cars from the 60's and 70's, and so today represents a key milestone surrounding the engineering, operations, and manufacturing work to produce the first GT and Roadster models that can be driven on the most idyllic roads in North America."

As a family run business, RBW's attention to detail and quality control throughout the entire company including the hand-built process of each Roadster and GT assembled, make it a unique EV manufacturer of classic sports cars. In fact, RBW's namesake, which is derived from the first letter of each name of the founder and CEO's three children, Rose, Becky and Wesley, underscore the family's dedication and participation in the growth and success of the RBW brand. Currently, RBW hand builds the GT and Roadster models in its manufacturing facility in Lichfield, England. Future production of both models will occur at RBW's new U.S. factory, which will be formally announced tomorrow, August 16th.

RBW presently offers its Roadster model with a starting price of $139,000 (USD) and its long-awaited GT model, with a starting price of $151,000 (USD). As part of RBW's customer experience, inquiring buyers can configure their personalized RBW Roadster and GT by visiting the build your own page on the company website. Online configuration options include paint color, rooftop, interior, wheel style, etc. The RBW website is also available in multiple languages. To inquire about purchasing one, please visit RBWEVCars.com or contact by phone at: +44 01543 897013.

Present-Day Tech Upgrades and Premium Interior Options

While the RBW Roadster and GT may represent iconic British sports cars from the 1960's and 1970's, their present-day in-car tech upgrades offer the latest driving conveniences. Both cars feature the following modern-day advancements to their interior:

9" Pioneer touchscreen multimedia player with easy smartphone connectivity

Supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB/DAB+ Digital Radio including CarAVAssist App, Spotify, Waze, Bluetooth and a 13-band GEQ

Satellite Navigation

16 Standard paint colors to choose from, including bespoke choices on request

9 Standard leather choices with bespoke choices available on request

Technical Specifications

Curb weight: 2,535 lbs. (Roadster) ; 2,668 lbs. (GT)

Accreditation: ECE REG 100 H/V compliant for IVA and new vehicle registration

Top Speed: 90 mph (electronically limited)

0-60 time: Under 8 seconds

Range:160 miles

Batteries: Six Turntide Lithium-Ion GEN4 (Battery modules)

DC Charging: 7 KW

Recharge Hours: 4 hours

Suspension: Bespoke Double Wishbone and Adjustable Coil-over damper technology

Braking: All 4-wheel disc brakes with front and rear Regen braking

Steering: Adjustable power steering (comfort to sport range)

About RBW EV Cars

RBW Sports & Classics Ltd., (RBW EV Cars) is the manufacturer of new, handcrafted classic British sports cars that are powered by a rear-mounted electrified powertrain. Built entirely new from the ground up, RBW's Roadster and GT models are assembled at the company's new state-of-the-art factory located in England's advanced manufacturing zone, known as the Midlands Growth Corridor. Its Roadster and GT models, which are currently for sale, offer the quintessential British experience by combining the vintage appeal of one of the most iconic sports cars in the world from the 60's and 70's, with the modern luxuries and technologies you'd find in a present-day EV. Founded in 2017 by Peter Swain, RBW received its first venture funding in 2023. For more information, visit rbwevcars.com.

