RBW EV Cars Announces New Guest Experience with Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons

New Business Relationship Blends Sustainability with the Quintessential British Experience by Offering Guests of Le Manoir an Eco-Friendly Tour Courtesy of RBW's EV-Powered Classic Sports Car

LONDON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBW EV Cars – the UK's only EV manufacturer of new, hand-crafted British classic sports cars, today announced that Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, in their 40th anniversary year, will be offering guests the chance to venture through the picturesque local countryside in their custom-designed RBW Classic Roadster.

RBW's electrified Roadster at the Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons hotel in Oxfordshire, England.

Over four decades, Le Manoir has become a destination where gastronomy, gardens and culture come alive in stunning surroundings. As pioneers of seasonality, sustainability, and local sourcing, Le Manoir's new business relationship with RBW reflects its core business practices. Le Manoir's General Manager, Niall Kingston says "RBW have started their electric journey, to ensure that the future of motoring has emotion, engagement, and beauty. To modernise vehicles that will never go out of fashion and always make people feel good. What sets RBW apart is that they provide a complete service for Le Manoir and most importantly, our guests. Hand crafted vehicles built to exact specifications. A brand new sustainable modern drive."

Created by Chef Patron, Raymond Blanc OBE, Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, is one of England's most cherished hotels. The hotel received two Michelin stars when it first opened in 1984 which it has maintained ever since and has trained 28 Michelin starred chefs. Surrounded by lawns, flower borders and orchards, Le Manoir's setting in the Oxfordshire countryside is considered picture-perfect. It is the hotel's pioneering approach to farm-to-table that provides the kitchen and the acclaimed Raymond Blanc Cookery School with ultra-fresh, organic produce that guarantees its restaurant remains at the cutting edge of culinary excellence.

In addition to its organic culinary practices, Le Manoir is an industry leader in sustainable initiatives, and its new business relationship with RBW EV Cars further showcases that commitment to accelerating its journey towards becoming net zero. The RBW Roadster was custom built for Le Manoir and is a classic British convertible which features a custom walnut dash, hand-stitched leather interior, bespoke alloy wheels and a soft top. Guests of Le Manoir can enjoy excursions and tours of the countryside which are built into the navigation system. This can be accompanied with a picnic from Le Manoir using local produce.

"We're honoured to be selected by the Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, as a business partner whose EV classic sports cars embody both the luxurious quality and the sustainable business practices the hotel's world renowned reputation is known for," said Peter Swain, CEO of RBW EV Cars. "Our hand-built classic roadsters combine modern luxury, an advanced EV powertrain, and the style of one of the most iconic classic sports cars in history, to offer drivers and passengers the quintessential British experience."

To enquire about the RBW Roadster Guest Experience at the Le Manoir, please click here .

Currently, RBW offers for sale its Roadster model. In late 2024, the company will debut its long-awaited GT model. As part of RBW's customer experience, enquiring buyers can configure their personalized RBW Roadster by visiting the build your own RBW Roadster page on the company website. Configuration options include paint colour, rooftop, interior and wheel style, as well as the ability to choose between multiple languages. To enquire about purchasing one, please visit www.RBWEVCars.com.

About RBW EV Cars

RBW Sports & Classics Ltd., (RBW EV Cars) is the manufacturer of new, handcrafted classic British sports cars that are powered by a rear-mounted electrified powertrain. Built entirely new from the ground up, RBW's Roadster and GT models are assembled at the company's new state-of-the-art factory located in England's advanced manufacturing zone, known as the Midlands Growth Corridor. Its Roadster model, which is currently for sale, offers the quintessential British experience by combining the vintage appeal of one of the most iconic sports cars in the world from the 60's and 70's, with the modern luxuries and technologies you'd find in a present-day EV. In late 2024, RBW will debut its long-awaited GT model. Founded in 2017 by Peter Swain, RBW received its first venture funding in 2023. For more information, visit rbwevcars.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448985/RBW_EV_Cars.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436797/4784650/RBW_Logo.jpg