Razor Group and Infinite Commerce Merge to Form the Leading Consolidator in the FBA Aggregator Space

Combination of the two complementary businesses creates the largest and most efficient FBA aggregator, becoming the consolidation platform of choice

BERLIN and SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whele, LLC ("Razor Group" or "Razor"), a global consumer goods holding company focused on acquiring and scaling profitable e-commerce brands, and Infinite Commerce ("Infinite"), a premier developer and seller of consumer products on e-commerce marketplaces, today announced a merger that will create a global aggregator leader of online marketplace merchants.

The newly combined company, which will be headquartered in Berlin and Boston and operate under the Razor brand, brings together industry-leading scale and a fully integrated technology platform that enables the business to continue to automate its e-commerce operations. The combined entity will manage an assortment of products across various online channels in the US, UK and EU. Under the leadership of Razor CEO Max Biller and CFO Jörg Meiner, the merged business is uniquely positioned to continue to lead consolidation in the e-commerce aggregator space. Infinite Commerce CEO Steve Neufer will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board and will continue to play a key role in the future growth and governance of the combined business.

"Today marks a pivotal step in building the most efficient, data-driven selling platform on Amazon," said Biller. "By bringing together Razor's category depth and technology with Infinite's operational rigor and proven track record on new product development and best in class supply chain, we will serve customers better, move faster, and—most importantly—deliver consistent profitability at scale."

The combined company will leverage a unified technology platform that integrates forecasting, pricing, and advertising tools to improve margins and inventory management. With multi-brand, multi-geographic operations, the platform expands choice and improves in-stock performance for customers, strengthens negotiating leverage and reach for suppliers, and delivers profitability at scale for investors.

"This merger is a win for our teams, our suppliers, and our shareholders," said Neufer. "We're aligning two companies that believe in disciplined growth and transparent execution. As Executive Chairman, I look forward to supporting Max and the leadership team as we integrate, innovate, and unlock the next chapter of value creation."

Through this strategically merged structure, the business is expected to achieve industry leading profitability in the second half of the year and will invest in organic product development to reignite growth in 2026. Supported by a strong balance sheet and committed stakeholders, Razor will drive further growth through aggressive, yet prudent M&A within the FBA space, setting new benchmarks for scaled e-commerce.

ABOUT RAZOR GROUP

Whele, LLC ("Razor Group" or "Razor") is a leading global consumer goods company that acquires, integrates, and scales profitable e-commerce brands. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Berlin, the company leverages advanced data analytics, technology, and operational expertise to optimize performance and drive sustainable growth across online marketplaces, with a core focus on Amazon FBA businesses. Backed by over $1 billion in equity and debt financing from leading investors, Razor has built a diversified portfolio of more than 200 brands worldwide. With more than 400 employees across multiple continents, Razor is redefining the future of digital-first consumer goods by transforming high-potential online merchants into globally recognized, enduring businesses. For more information about Razor, please visit www.razor-group.com.

ABOUT INFINITE COMMERCE

Infinite Commerce ("Infinite") is a leading global developer and seller of consumer products across the world's largest e-commerce marketplaces. Formed in 2024 through the merger of Juvo Plus, Cap Hill Brands, Dragonfly, and Moonshot Brands, the company offers more than 10,000 SKUs spanning categories such as home and kitchen, children's products, sports and outdoors, pets, and consumables. With annual sales of more than $350 million and partnerships with retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Chewy, eBay, Kohl's, and Overstock, Infinite Commerce combines category expertise with operational rigor to deliver products customers love at scale. Headquartered in Seattle, Infinite Commerce is led by a seasoned team of e-commerce and consumer brand executives and backed by multiple institutional investors. For more information about Infinite, please visit www.infinitecommerce.com.

