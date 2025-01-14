Raythink Showcases Cutting-Edge Thermal Imaging Solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025

YANTAI, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), a leading provider of thermal imaging technology, is presenting its flagship 1920×1080 Infrared Module and advanced thermal imaging solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025. Visitors can explore these innovations at Booth SA-H40, Dubai World Trade Centre, from January 14–16, 2025.

Raythink's Turing F1920 Infrared Module, with its 1920×1080 resolution, delivers high clarity and precision, setting a new standard in thermal imaging. Powered by an 8μm infrared detector, the module captures even the slightest temperature variations, delivering unparalleled thermal detail.

At Intersec Dubai 2025, the Turing F1920 has attracted significant attention from visitors. One customer remarked, "The clarity of the images is truly impressive—it's exactly what we need for critical security applications."

In addition to the Turing F1920, Raythink is introducing its tailored thermal imaging solutions for oilfield surveillance. These solutions are specifically designed to address the challenges of securing the Middle East's sprawling oilfield operations, where traditional surveillance systems fall short.

Raythink's SilentW-U 360° Infrared Panoramic Camera redefines oilfield security with its wide-area surveillance capabilities. It provides a seamless 360° thermal view in just two seconds, ensuring complete situational awareness. Its compact design and exceptional imaging performance make it an ideal choice for the large-scale demands of oilfield surveillance.

The SilentW-U is often paired with PC5 PTZ camera, which stands out with its 1.3MP thermal imaging resolution (1280×1024) and 4MP visible-light imaging (2688×1520). Its laser illuminator can reach up to 1.5 kilometers, while the laser rangefinder extends up to 6 kilometers. Compared to similar products on the market, it is smaller, weighs 50% less, and is easier to install.

When a target is detected, PC5 can immediately zoom in to collect detailed video and image data as evidence. This capability enables clear and intuitive target presentation, offering critical reference information for decision-makers and command personnel.

By surpassing the limitations of visible-light cameras, Raythink's thermal imaging systems offer exceptional performance in harsh weather, and low-visibility conditions. These features significantly enhance nighttime security, preventing unauthorized access and ensuring continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure.

Raythink invites attendees to visit Booth SA-H40 at Intersec Dubai 2025 to experience its groundbreaking infrared technology firsthand. Discover how Raythink is transforming oilfield surveillance and redefining the future of thermal imaging.