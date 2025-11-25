Raythink Launches the New EX10 Series: $169 Gets You Professional-Grade Handheld Thermal Camera

YANTAI, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology unveiled its new handheld thermal camera series at a global launch event last Friday, introducing two models: the standard EX10 and the feature-rich EX10 Pro. Priced from $169 in Europe, the series is designed to make professional-grade thermal imaging accessible to everyday users by significantly lowering the entry barrier.

EXpeditious, EXtended, EXceptional-Raythink EX10 Series Handheld Thermal Camera

With 320×240 AI super-resolution, ultra-long battery life, and smart connectivity in a lightweight, ergonomic design, the new devices deliver performance that not only leads their price class but even rivals products in higher tiers.

In comparison with other entry-level thermal imagers, the EX10 Series provides a range of significant advantages：

• See more details:

The EX10 offers a 160×120 infrared resolution—higher than most entry-level models—and uses AI real-time super-resolution to achieve 320×240 clarity. The EX10 Pro adds a 2MP visible-light camera. With 40mK thermal sensitivity, the EX10 delivers sharper imaging that helps users quickly spot hidden issues in buildings, HVAC systems, and automotive repair.

• More efficient inspections:

The EX10 Pro includes a built-in laser pointer for accurately marking leaks, hotspots, and other problem areas. With UVC and WiFi connectivity, users can output real-time thermal images to a computer or stream wirelessly to mobile devices. This enables real-time remote collaboration and quicker report generation.

• More accurate thermal analysis:

Covering a wide range from -20°C to 550°C, the EX10 Series handheld thermal camera automatically switches between low and high temperature modes. It supports multi-point measurement—three customizable points on the EX10 and six on the EX10 Pro—meeting more advanced inspection needs. Paired with Raythink's TI Studio software, users can perform professional analysis and generate detailed reports with ease.

• More durable:

Weighing just 257 g (EX10) and 265 g (EX10 Pro), both models are lighter than a soda can and designed for comfortable long-term use. With 10+ hours of battery life, IP54 protection, and 2 m drop resistance, the EX10 Series is built to last in everyday home inspections.

With its combination of advanced imaging technology, intuitive design, and robust durability, the EX10 Series sets a new benchmark for handheld thermal camera. Whether for home inspections, building diagnostics, HVAC maintenance, or automotive repair, Raythink's EX10 Series empowers users to work faster, make more informed decisions, and achieve professional-grade results with ease.

