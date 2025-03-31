Raythink Debuts at Hannover Messe 2025

YANTAI, China, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, is making a high-profile appearance at Hannover Messe 2025 in Germany. Raythink presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in Hall 11, Booth F34 at Hannover Exhibition Grounds, Germany.

At Hannover Messe 2025, Raythink is showcasing a range of intelligent integrated thermal imaging solutions and industrial temperature measurement products.

The most impressive product is the newly launched wireless thermal camera for smartphones called IX2 Air. It weighs only 130 grams and can transmit images at a distance of up to 8 meters, featuring clear images and accurate temperature measurement. With its companion app enabling real-time analysis and data transmission, the device can be widely used in electrical maintenance, equipment inspection, HVAC leak detection, and other fields. In addition, the handheld thermal products for industrial temperature measurement, such as CX200 Pro+, RM320, RT630, are also presented. These products have different resolutions to meet the temperature measurement needs in different scenarios. The RG600C OGI handheld camera can detect dozens of gases such as methane and Freon, playing an important role in many fields like the petrochemical industry.

Further elevating its showcase, Raythink is introducing its revolutionary AI-driven agent, Raya—a breakthrough innovation poised to redefine industrial temperature measurement and monitoring. Functioning as a 24/7 intelligent assistant, Raya delivers instant, precise responses to technical inquiries. Whether users ask questions like "What is emissivity?" or seek performance optimization guidance, it provides expert-level support in real time. Raythink is not just enhancing industrial thermal imaging—it's revolutionizing the way industrial devices interact with operators.

Through the TI Studio PC client, Raya simplifies device configuration and management. Users can issue intuitive commands like "Set emissivity to 0.6," executing adjustments instantly. Visual mode transitions—such as switching from standard to iron-red mode—are completed with simple voice commands, which was a surprise to the audience!

As a trailblazer in thermal imaging innovation, Raythink remains committed to driving dual-engine growth in both hardware and software ecosystems. The combination of different types of products can provide all-round safety guarantee for industrial production. Raythink is looking forward to meeting challenges and shaping the future with you.