RavenPack Launches New Portfolio Sentiment Ranking Tool

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, the leading provider of big data analytics to financial institutions, announced today the launch of a new portfolio ranking tool based on sentiment factors. The new tool provides on-demand ranking of more than 50,000 companies to help financial professionals build stronger portfolios.

Financial users can upload a stock portfolio and tailor their analysis to address specific risks detected across 19,000 sources including news, social media, regulatory filings, and transcripts. Hundreds of thematic factors can be taken into account for their stock rankings to monitor for headline risk, identify sentiment leaders and laggards, or flag companies that are no longer aligned with their strategy.

Investors can also apply a selection of screening criteria and better manage reputational risks by identifying controversial companies in their portfolio. For example, users can filter out companies experiencing negative environmental, social, or governance (ESG) events, or rank high those with positive earnings and product sentiment.

RavenPack's powerful screening tool allows users to instantly create lists of positive or negative sentiment stocks for short or long term investment horizons. Fully customizable factors enable users to construct and rank portfolios that best fit their investment style and criteria.

"We have built a ranking system that is based on persistent and robust factors from non-traditional sources," said Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack. "Research from RavenPack's award-winning Data Science team shows our new tool can help investors quickly identify positive sentiment stocks, which have a higher tendency to outperform the market, while weeding out negative stocks with low expected return from their portfolios."

