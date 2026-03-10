RavenPack and Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Bring Decades of Global Economic Research into Enterprise AI Workflows

EIU's trusted global forecasts and country analysis are now available on Bigdata.com by RavenPack, providing enterprises with a powerful data layer for research and building AI agents.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises race to build production-ready AI applications, RavenPack has partnered with EIU, part of The Economist Group, to bring trusted global economic and geopolitical intelligence directly into financial workflows.

The redistribution partnership launches EIU's decades of global expertise, covering political, economic, and policy developments across 200+ countries, along with industry, commodity, and risk analysis. Through Bigdata.com's APIs and MCP connectors, enterprises can seamlessly integrate EIU forecasts, macroeconomic data, and market intelligence into their AI applications, without the hassle of managing multiple data vendors.

"Everyone's racing to build AI, but speed without trust is just a faster way to make bad decisions," said Armando Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CEO of RavenPack. "That's why we partnered with EIU, part of The Economist Group. We're building an intelligent macroeconomic and geopolitical data layer for financial AI - a single place where the world's best intelligence is already enriched, connected, and ready to power any application, any workflow, any agent. That's the infrastructure enterprises need, and that's what we're delivering."

Commenting on the redistribution partnership, EIU's Ross Bailey, Global Head of Data and Content, said: "EIU has spent over 80 years making sense of the world for decision-makers. Partnering with RavenPack brings that intelligence directly into the AI workflows enterprises are building today. Through Bigdata.com, our expert analysis and data insights are something your systems can act on."

Global economic intelligence for enterprise AI applications

Bigdata.com now offers EIU's comprehensive global economic and geopolitical research, accessible through powerful APIs and MCP connectors for a straightforward integration into enterprise AI workflows and applications. Coverage includes:

Country analysis – Global political, economic, and market insights across 200+ countries, featuring daily updates, medium- and long-term forecasts, macroeconomic data series of up to 320 variables per country, proprietary ratings, and regulatory intelligence.

– Global political, economic, and market insights across 200+ countries, featuring daily updates, medium- and long-term forecasts, macroeconomic data series of up to 320 variables per country, proprietary ratings, and regulatory intelligence. Industry insights – Five-year forecasts and trends for 6 major industries and 26 industry sectors across 60+ economies, covering demand, supply, and sector-level market trends.

– Five-year forecasts and trends for 6 major industries and 26 industry sectors across 60+ economies, covering demand, supply, and sector-level market trends. Commodity insights – Global forecasts and analysis for 25 critical commodities, including prices, demand, and supply dynamics.

– Global forecasts and analysis for 25 critical commodities, including prices, demand, and supply dynamics. Financial risks – Coverage across 131 markets, assessing sovereign, currency, banking, political, and economic structure risks with up to 220 macroeconomic variables, standardized ratings, executive summaries, and two-year forecasts and outlooks.

– Coverage across 131 markets, assessing sovereign, currency, banking, political, and economic structure risks with up to 220 macroeconomic variables, standardized ratings, executive summaries, and two-year forecasts and outlooks. Operational risks – Coverage across 180 markets, analyzing security, political stability, government effectiveness, legal and regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, financial systems, labor, trade, taxation, and macroeconomic factors, with consistent methodology and industry scoring for 26 subsectors.

– Coverage across 180 markets, analyzing security, political stability, government effectiveness, legal and regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, financial systems, labor, trade, taxation, and macroeconomic factors, with consistent methodology and industry scoring for 26 subsectors. Sustainability & ESG – Measure environmental, social, and governance risks for 150+ countries across 220 indicators with history dating back to 2015.

About RavenPack

RavenPack provides AI-driven data infrastructure for the financial industry. The company transforms unstructured content into structured, institutional-grade analytics. Through Bigdata.com, RavenPack provides open, API-first access to comprehensive financial intelligence, enabling researchers, data scientists, and institutions to explore and operationalize AI at scale.

About The Economist Group

The Economist Group is a global media and information-services company that exists to champion progress. Our brands are The Economist, Economist Impact, Economist Intelligence and Economist Education. We provide individuals and organisations with the expertise, insights and perspective to press forward.

About Economist Intelligence

Economist Intelligence operates at the intersection of macroeconomics and geopolitics, delivering data-led insights that empower financial market, corporate, and government leaders to make strategic decisions for the future.

Trusted by the world's largest organisations for almost 80 years, Economist Intelligence is known for its award-winning macroeconomic forecasts and independent, actionable insights and analytics—enriched by geopolitical analysis

Our breadth of coverage across 200+ markets, including 130+ emerging markets, our international Corporate Network, and our global team of subject matter experts across Economist Intelligence Unit allow us to connect and contextualise global trends and events—so that clients are fully informed to take action, with confidence and credibility, in a rapidly evolving world. For more information, please visit www.eiu.com.

