Ratier-Figeac Selects iBase-t to Digitally Transform Manufacturing Operations

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions, today announced that Ratier-Figeac, a propeller systems division of Collins Aerospace, has selected iBase-t's Solumina iSeries Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) solutions at Ratier-Figeac's Figeac, France and Casablanca, Morocco sites. The deployment across the company's A&D and commercial operations will allow Ratier-Figeac to digitalize its paper-based manufacturing processes and improve efficiency and quality control. The adoption will first roll-out across a smaller part of the company's existing facilities before being fully incorporated into a section of the company's production consisting of 1400 employees.

The France-based A&D manufacturer is a world leader in high-power propellers and equipment, producing parts for leading private and public manufactures and operators including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, AirFrance, the U.S. Airforce, and French Airforce. Ratier-Figeac's iBase-t Solumina deployment will deliver digital continuity across the company's manufacturing engineering, process planning, shop floor execution, and quality management operations.

"Since our outset constructing early wood propellers more than 100 years ago, our company has been committed to delivering high-performance results for our customers. This requires continued investment in leading-edge technology. The adoption of iBase-t's iSeries solution signifies the next chapter in our operations as we move to embrace digital transformation," said Frédéric Deveza, Business Lead of Industry 4.0 Solutions, Ratier-Figeac.

"We are looking forward to helping Ratier-Figeac move beyond a paper-based system to unlock the efficiency that Solumina can deliver within their plants," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBase-t. "Our work with Ratier-Figeac will be a significant deployment for iBase-t in EMEA. We are proud to work with another pioneering aerospace and defense manufacturer and look forward to empowering industry leaders across markets."

Solumina iSeries offers compelling benefits beyond easing how new features and updates are deployed. The iSeries can accelerate adoption of new transformative technologies, including augmented reality and artificial intelligence, as an operations platform to continuously drive performance and efficiency on an ongoing basis. This functionality, coupled with superior UX validated by frontline workers, illustrates the impact of iBase-t's latest MES solution on manufacturers.

About Ratier-Figeac

With a history of more than 100 years, Ratier-Figeac is directly established in the French and global aeronautical landscape. Since its creation in 1904, Ratier-Figeac has been part of the history of the pioneers of French and European aviation. The company has built its reputation and growth on more than a century of aeronautical development to today be a world leader in the field of high-power propellers and a leading equipment supplier for all major clients and aircraft manufacturers. Ratier-Figeac is the decision-making center of Propeller Systems, which is made up of 3 industrial sites. The 57,000 m2 Figeac site hosts the Technical, Operations and all support functions. Ratier-Figeac represents nearly 1,400 employees and is part of Collins Aerospace (RTX).

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, ArianeGroup, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at ibaset.com

