RateGain Named Best Technology Innovator of the Year in HSMAI Europe Awards 2019

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, a leader in hospitality and travel technology, is excited to share that its OPTIMA MarketDRONE product has been awarded the Best Technology innovation of the year by HSMAI Europe during their annual ROC and Awards in London on January 28th, 2020.

OPTIMA MarketDRONE is a first-of-its-kind, Artificial Intelligence enabled, cloud-based solution that tracks intra-day rates and rate plan changes by hotels in real-time. The product is enabled to push real-time updated rates in an automated fashion to Revenue Managers on a device of their choice. It is the only product in the market that provides instant alerts to Revenue Managers for real-time rate change and empowers them to respond to changes as they occur hence maximizing revenue. The product comes with an easy to navigate user interface.

The judges were industry veterans who consisted of experts such as Carl Weldon – COO Europe HFTP, Amanda Elder – CCO Kempinski Hotels, Kai Holmberg – Partner Unfold and Matthew Stephens – MD eHotelier said, "The jury was impressed with RateGain's innovative solution OPTIMA MarketDRONE. This product provides the hotel industry with a unique solution to a constant problem of staying ahead of competition. The product is built upon the new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and cloud. It a good example of hotel technology innovation."

"We are honored to be selected as the winner. This award is a validation of the importance that we give to innovation. OPTIMA MarketDRONE is the result of our product and R&D teams working in unison with our customers to provide a highly dynamic yet simple to use product that clearly drives revenue higher. This is a great example of RateGain's collaboration with our customers – solving complex needs through ease of delivery using Artificial Intelligence. With OPTIMA MarketDRONE revenue managers can be assured of staying on top of the competitive landscape," says Harmeet Singh, CEO, RateGain.

"HSMAI Region Europe has launched several initiatives aimed at marketing our industry with a view to recruiting and retaining the best talents. We are proud of how the industry is evolving and of the stellar work many companies, such as RateGain are doing to take their brands and their people and customers forward," says Ingunn Hofseth, President and CEO of HSMAI Region Europe.

About RateGain:

RateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products, which help travel and hospitality companies with cognitive revenue management,smart e-distribution,and brand engagement to make more revenue every day. RateGain is proud to support 125,000+ hotel properties globally by providing 240 billion rate and availability updates & powering over 30 Million bookings. For more information, visit 3rategain.com

About HSMAI Europe

HSMAI is a global organization founded in the US in 1927. HSMAI Region Europe is the European arm of the organisation. HSMAI Region Europe is committed to growing business for the hotel, event and travel industry and their partners, and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable revenue growth on a local, national and European level.

For more information about HSMAI Region Europe, please visit us at https://hsmai.eu/

