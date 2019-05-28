RateGain Launches Smart Distribution - the World's First Frictionless Distribution Platform

DALLAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, the leader in hospitality and travel technology, unveiled the Smart Distribution solution during HEDNA, Madrid. This game-changing product will revolutionize the hotel distribution technology and will provide hoteliers with the ability to discover and receive recommendation on new demand opportunities, auto contract with new channels, and set up content and automatically map product on new channels and solve for many other ailments, which traditionally have been issues with electronic distribution.

https://rategain.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Unveiling-Smart-Distribution.jpg

With hotel competition getting stiffer, ADR pressure, the rise of alternate accommodation and channel chaos, hotels are under constant pressure of managing their availability and rates, competition, uncovering demand and distributing their inventory on the channels that are most profitable. By leveraging AI/ML technology, Smart Distribution enables hotels to understand and optimize source markets and channels, benchmark with similar hotels and automate and innovate in terms of self-service and advanced room mapping. This will free hoteliers to adopt a proactive operational strategy rather than being reactive and operate with a 'test and see' model.

Some of the innovative features offered under Smart Distribution include:

Channel Discovery: Discover new demand and source markets and seamlessly contract with new channels to unlock new revenue streams based on true market intelligence. Benchmark your KPIs like ADR, Room nights, LOS from transient business. Compare yourself to similar anonymized hotels and your performance last year based on aggregated data.

Auto-Mapping: Automatically map room and rate combinations for your property with mapping recommender and reduce time to market to fractions of the current time and effort.

"Our Smart Distribution solution is a direct response to challenges faced by hoteliers of every size every day. All our partners from independent hoteliers to hotel chains have been telling us for some time that connectivity alone does not solve the biggest obstacles they face in distribution and in optimizing their revenue streams. We have co-developed and validated Smart Distribution with some of our key forward looking customers and are proud to offer it to the world. We are rolling it out with a few of our key customers and getting a very positive response," says Chinmai Sharma, President - Distribution, RateGain.

As an end-to-end solution, Smart Distribution offers hoteliers the industry's largest ecosystem of demand channels and enables hoteliers to make intelligent and informed distribution decisions with AI-powered recommendations based on their unique property. Going live on these channels and welcoming new guests have never been easier with drastically reduced contracting and implementation times. With 1,25,000+ properties on board and over 1,000 channels connected including OTAs, GDSs, Tour Operators and TMCs, RateGain is a leader in the hospitality distribution landscape. The distribution solutions consisting of RezGain channel management and DHISCO Switch enables the hospitality distribution across all continents from independent hotel groups to all major hotel chains.

About RateGain:

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement. RateGain is proud to support 500,000+ hotel properties globally influencing 13 Bn $ revenue by providing 240 billion rate and availability updates & powering over 30 Million bookings. RateGain is trusted by 25 out of the top 30 OTAs, tour operators and wholesalers, 23 of the top 30 hotel chains, 7 out of the top 10 car rental companies, top 5 cruise lines, and many leading airlines worldwide. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO, which made it the only company in the world to offer end-to-end smart distribution. For more information, visit www.rategain.com

RateGain Media Contact:

Aditi Bhandari, Senior Manager Marketing

aditi.bhandari@rategain.com

+91-9560833220

SOURCE RateGain