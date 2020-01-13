Rare Natural Pearl With the Word 'ALLAH' Scripted in Arabic to go on Sale/Auction

The holiness about this pearl is that the name of 'ALLAH' too is natural and is certified by the Gem & Pearl Testing Laboratories of Kingdom of Bahrain, USA and Switzerland.

Product Details

TITLE : 'THE ALLAH DIVINE AL LULU'

ORIGIN : KHALEEJ SEA WATER

SHAPE : ROUND UNDRILLED

WEIGHT : 1.614 CT (6.46 GRAINS)

MEASUREMENTS : 6.04 – 6.19 MM

BODY COLOUR : LIGHT CREAM

IDENTIFICATION : NATURAL PEARL – SALT WATER

OVERTONE : PINK

ENVIRONMENT : SALT WATER

MOLLUSK : PINCTADA SPECIES

The Pearl is designed in the form of a pendant and there is no contact with any metal. It is protected by five pearls from all sides. The pendant consists of 65.001 grams of 18k white gold studded with 424 diamonds of 3.74ct; 5 diamonds of 0.41ct; natural 5 pearls of 0.37ct; in it with a detachable lock.

Reports & Certifications:

The Pearl has been certified as a natural pearl by:

The Kingdom Of Bahrain Gem & Pearl Testing Laboratory

Gemological institute of America – GIA – USA

Swiss Gemological Institute Switzerland – SSEF

It's even more special as it was found in the waters of Khaleej Sea, the pearl hub of the world. Persian/Arabian Gulf pearls are famous because the pearls are produced in the place where the sweet and salt water meet and are of the purest form.

Why This Pearl: The Peace of Universe, God's Blessing

For Reference: Surah 55. Ar-Rahman

https://www.noblequran.com/translation/surah55.html

(55:19) He unleashed the two seas so that they merge together,

(55:20) and yet there is a barrier between them which they may not overstep.

(55:21) which of the wonders of your Lord will you twain – you men and jinn – then deny?

(55:22) from these seas come forth pearls 20 and coral

(55:23) which of the wonders of your Allah's power will you twain – you men and jinn – then deny?

THE LORD'S PARABLES OF THE HIDDEN TREASURE HAVE "COME TRUE"

The place where the glory and blessing of the Heavenly Pearl is there; shall be a heaven on earth and shall attract everyone from all corners to see and seek blessing from 'the holy pearl'.

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2013:45-46

Matthew 13:45-46 (NIV)

"Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it."

