Rare Kidney Diseases Market to is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 16%, During the Period 2022-2030, claims InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market By Target Indications (IgA Nephropathy, Membranous Nephropathy, Lupus Nephritis, C3 Glomerulopathy, Focal Segmental Glomerular Sclerosis, and Others), Type of Molecule (Small Molecules and Biologics (Hormone, Monoclonal Antibody, Recombinant Protein, and Others)), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, and Others))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030" According to company's newest research, the global rare kidney diseases market is predicted to exhibit a promising CAGR of 16% between 2022 and 2030.

Rare kidney diseases (RKD) encompass approximately 150 distinct conditions. In the United States (US) and Europe, the prevalence of rare kidney diseases is estimated to range between 60 and 80 per 100,000 cases/individuals. Approximately one-third of adults with diabetes and one-fifth of adults with hypertension may have kidney disease. Kidney diseases kill more people than breast and prostate cancers combined (NVS 2021 report of 2018 data). Kidney disease patients are five to ten times more probable to die prematurely than to develop kidney failure with replacement therapy (KFRT). It's important to note that after the COVID-19 pandemic started, it became even harder to treat people with rare kidney diseases. This is mainly because most current treatments for these conditions require patients to go to the hospital or medical center often. As a result, the death rate for sick people during the pandemic went up by 30%. This rise in death rates has forced people in the pharmaceutical industry to do the research they need to find new drugs that can effectively treat rare kidney diseases.

Several essential factors are driving the growth of the market for rare kidney diseases. The collaborative interactions among clinicians, patients, industry representatives, regulatory agents, and government agencies contribute to the expansion of the need for complex illnesses due to new advancements in diagnosis and treatment. In addition, the increased use of next-generation sequencing techniques is expected to improve diagnostic accuracy for rare kidney diseases, aid in elucidating molecular mechanisms of disease, facilitate genetic counselling, and provide opportunities for carrier testing. Renal replacement therapy advancements and increased accessibility enable patients to live longer lives at the expense of their quality of life.

The market restraining factors include unresolved genetic defects, a lack of biomarkers to track disease progression, heterogeneous clinical phenotypes, and obsolete diagnostic classifications that do not reflect underlying pathophysiological mechanisms, which have hindered therapeutic advances in rare kidney diseases. Slow drug approvals and complex studies will also restrain the market's growth.

North America will dominate and lead the global market for rare kidney diseases during the forecasted period as a result of its rapid clinical advancements and research into kidney disease treatments.

The key market players are GlaxoSmithKline, Recordati Rare Diseases, Amicus Therapeutics, Calliditas Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (A subsidiary of AstraZeneca), Travere Therapeutics, Aurinia Pharmaceutical, Advicenne, Protalix Biotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Chinook Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merk & co., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Lonza, and Other Prominent Players.

Key Developments in The Market:

In Aug 2022 , CSL Vifor and Travere Therapeutics announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application for sparsentan for the treatment of a rare kidney disorder IgAN, and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).

, CSL Vifor and Travere Therapeutics announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application for sparsentan for the treatment of a rare kidney disorder IgAN, and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). In Dec 2021 , The FDA approved the first drug to reduce urine protein levels in IgA nephropathy, a rare kidney disease. Tarpeyo (budesonide) delayed-release capsules have been granted accelerated approval by the FDA to minimise proteinuria (increased protein levels in the urine) in adults with primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy who are at risk of rapid disease progression.

, The FDA approved the first drug to reduce urine protein levels in IgA nephropathy, a rare kidney disease. Tarpeyo (budesonide) delayed-release capsules have been granted accelerated approval by the FDA to minimise proteinuria (increased protein levels in the urine) in adults with primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy who are at risk of rapid disease progression. In Sept 2021 , Allarity Therapeutics and Lonza agreed to collaborate on developing and manufacturing dovitinib, Allarity's renal cell carcinoma candidate therapy. The agreement called for the start of dovitinib manufacturing in 2022 to meet Allarity's projected needs for bringing dovitinib to market after regulatory approvals.

, Allarity Therapeutics and Lonza agreed to collaborate on developing and manufacturing dovitinib, Allarity's renal cell carcinoma candidate therapy. The agreement called for the start of dovitinib manufacturing in 2022 to meet Allarity's projected needs for bringing dovitinib to market after regulatory approvals. In June 2021 , Novartis announced new Phase II interim data for iptacopan in the rare kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Iptacopan is being developed for a number of (CDRDs) complement-driven renal diseases, including C3Gand (IgAN) IgA nephropathy, the blood disorder paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), with the goal of addressing a vital driver of these diseases.

Market Segmentation

Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Target Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

IgA Nephropathy

Lupus Nephritis

Focal Segmental Glomerular Sclerosis

Membranous Nephropathy

C3 Glomerulopathy

Cystinosis

Dense Deposit Disease

Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis

Fabry Disease

Refractory Gout

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

Others

Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Type of Molecule, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Small Molecules

Biologics

Monoclonal Antibody



Hormone



Recombinant Protein



Others

Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Route of Administration, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Others

Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Rare Kidney Diseases Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

