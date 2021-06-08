Rare Champagne unveils its last release, Rare Millésime 2008, at the heart of the Aveline Gallery - Paris

Marella Rossi has chosen Rare Champagne to sublimate the decor of her exhibition "Les Petits Plats dans les Grands" in tribute to the 280 th anniversary of the Manufacture de Sèvres. For its part, the Manufacture de Sèvres has chosen the Aveline Gallery to create an event outside the walls and to promote the French Gastronomic Meal, which has been classified as an intangible heritage site by UNESCO for a decade.

"The exhibition directed by Camille Leprince and Marella herself allows us to inscribe the fundamentals of our history. We are delighted to be at the heart of it. It's like a gift." explains Maud Rabin, in charge of Rare Champagne.

Rare Champagne has declared only twelve exceptional vintages of Rare Millésimes Brut & Rosé since its inception in 1976: Rare Millésime 1976, 1979, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2006 and 2008 and Rare Rosé Millésimes 2007 and 2008.

Each vintage is nothing less than a work of art. Even more so, each vintage is a labour of love for Cellar Master, Régis Camus and the Rare Millésime 2008 embodies the harmony between Régis Camus's state of mind and the gifts offered by Nature. The pure, linear precision of Rare Millésime 2008 is true to the Rare Champagne signature, holding unlimited potential for growth, youth and complexity. All the sensations of an infinite springtime.

Of the new release, Camus stated:

"For me, Rare Millésime 2008 embodies the infinite, with its unlimited, rich, constantly present youth and freshness. These sensations intertwine on the palate in a constant cycle of flavours, each more precise and harmonious than the one before. While already a pleasure to drink, this vintage has now acquired an exceptional complexity and mineral character, punctuated with Oriental notes that promise infinite longevity."

While most Champagne houses released their 2008 vintage Tête de Cuvées Brut Champagne in 2018, Régis Camus did not, tasting and reviewing the wine in the cellar until his "labour of love" was ready to be released to wine lovers around the world in 2021.

